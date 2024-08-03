Source: Go shopping for minimalist fashion

Pearl Jam

This pair of chandelier earrings are a playful showcase of pearls. They feature an exotic Tahitian pearl suspended from a small pearl stud, connected through an eclectic mix of diamonds, pearls and rubies. Available on vibewithmoi.in; ₹1,64,800.

Chloé Cape Blouse in Silk Georgette

Easy Chic Cape blouse in organic silk georgette featuring a round-neck collar and buttoned cuffs. Available on chloe.com; ₹1,61,848.

Jil Sander ‘Goji’ Bamboo Leather Tote

Top Haul Black “Goji” tote from Jil Sander features a bamboo top handle that lends a sculptural edge. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹1,91,639.

AMPM Layla Waistcoat Set

Waist Wrap The sharply structured “Layla’ waistcoat crafted from Chanderi fabric and embellished with embroidery. Comes with a flowy, pleated palazzo. Available on ampm.in; ₹29,970.

Victoria Beckham Women's Gathered Crepe Midi Dress

Red Song This red midi dress from Victoria Beckham, made from fluid crepe that's gathered at the waist with fluttery tulip sleeves, spells elegance. Available on stylemi.co; ₹99,569.

Bally Shirt In Light Blue Cotton

Neat Nerd Light-blue collared shirt made from the finest cotton features an embroidered Bally shield on the left sleeve. Available on bally.co.uk; ₹47,234.

Oceedee Rosa Pump

Sole Art The rust- and nude-hued Rosa pump is inspired by the poetry and symmetry in artist Zarina Hashmi’s work, Chaukhat (Threshold) from the collection, ‘Home is a Foreign Place’. Available on oceedee.com; ₹4,999.

Giorgio Armani Men’s Striped Herringbone Tapered jeans