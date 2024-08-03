Source: Go shopping for minimalist fashion

Pearl JamThis pair of chandelier earrings are a playful showcase of pearls. They feature an exotic Tahitian pearl suspended from a small pearl stud, connected through an eclectic mix of diamonds, pearls and rubies. Available on vibewithmoi.in; ₹1,64,800.
Easy Chic
Cape blouse in organic silk georgette featuring a round-neck collar and buttoned cuffs. Available on chloe.com; ₹1,61,848.
Top Haul
Black “Goji" tote from Jil Sander features a bamboo top handle that lends a sculptural edge. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹1,91,639.
Waist Wrap
The sharply structured “Layla’ waistcoat crafted from Chanderi fabric and embellished with embroidery. Comes with a flowy, pleated palazzo. Available on ampm.in; ₹29,970.
Red Song
This red midi dress from Victoria Beckham, made from fluid crepe that's gathered at the waist with fluttery tulip sleeves, spells elegance. Available on stylemi.co; ₹99,569.
Neat Nerd
Light-blue collared shirt made from the finest cotton features an embroidered Bally shield on the left sleeve. Available on bally.co.uk; ₹47,234.
Sole Art
The rust- and nude-hued Rosa pump is inspired by the poetry and symmetry in artist Zarina Hashmi’s work, Chaukhat (Threshold) from the collection, ‘Home is a Foreign Place’. Available on oceedee.com; ₹4,999.
Big Blues
Look comfortably chic in these chevron-coloured tapered cotton jeans that come equipped with belt loops and side slit and back pockets. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹67,853.