Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Go shopping for minimalist fashion

Source: Go shopping for minimalist fashion

Team Lounge

From delicate pearl chandelier earrings to a sharp waistcoat, a versatile red dress and a sculptured clutch, here are ideas on how to embrace minimalist fashion

Debbie Tahitian Pearl Drop Earrings

Pearl JamThis pair of chandelier earrings are a playful showcase of pearls. They feature an exotic Tahitian pearl suspended from a small pearl stud, connected through an eclectic mix of diamonds, pearls and rubies. Available on vibewithmoi.in; 1,64,800.

Chloé Cape Blouse in Silk Georgette

Easy Chic

Cape blouse in organic silk georgette featuring a round-neck collar and buttoned cuffs. Available on chloe.com; 1,61,848.

Jil Sander ‘Goji’ Bamboo Leather Tote

Top Haul

Black “Goji" tote from Jil Sander features a bamboo top handle that lends a sculptural edge. Available on net-a-porter.com; 1,91,639.

AMPM Layla Waistcoat Set

Waist Wrap

The sharply structured “Layla’ waistcoat crafted from Chanderi fabric and embellished with embroidery. Comes with a flowy, pleated palazzo. Available on ampm.in; 29,970.

Victoria Beckham Women's Gathered Crepe Midi Dress

Red Song

This red midi dress from Victoria Beckham, made from fluid crepe that's gathered at the waist with fluttery tulip sleeves, spells elegance. Available on stylemi.co; 99,569.

Bally Shirt In Light Blue Cotton

Neat Nerd

Light-blue collared shirt made from the finest cotton features an embroidered Bally shield on the left sleeve. Available on bally.co.uk; 47,234.

Oceedee Rosa Pump

Sole Art

The rust- and nude-hued Rosa pump is inspired by the poetry and symmetry in artist Zarina Hashmi’s work, Chaukhat (Threshold) from the collection, ‘Home is a Foreign Place’. Available on oceedee.com; 4,999.

Giorgio Armani Men’s Striped Herringbone Tapered jeans

Big Blues

Look comfortably chic in these chevron-coloured tapered cotton jeans that come equipped with belt loops and side slit and back pockets. Available on mytheresa.com; 67,853.

