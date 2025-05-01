Source: Your guide to pistachio green-coded fashion

Mules made from satin embellished with tonal crystals and brand- signature triangle plaques. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹1.25 lakh .

View Full Image Varun Chakkilam Men’s Nehru Jacket Set in Pistachio Green.

DESI GREEN

Three-piece pistachio-green Nehru jacket set crafted from twill silk features geometric embroidery all over. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹55,000.

View Full Image Shahin Mannan ‘Midsummer Plant' Side Pleated Long Dress.

PLANT BASE

Side-pleated dress in double crepe from label Shahin Mannan is adorned with midsummer plants’ embroidery. The dress comes with gun metal snap buttons, side concealed pockets, inbuilt belt and pleats on the sleeves. Available on Elahe.in; ₹32,000.

View Full Image Dries Van Noten Leather-Trimmed Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag.

GLITTER SHEET

Dries Van Noten shoulder bag with sleek top handle and adjustable leather shoulder strap is embellished with gold and silver-tone sequins and woven appliqués. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹86,074.

View Full Image Debyani Kyrah Kali Dress Set.

THREAD ART

Pista-green tunic dress in organza bedecked with hand and machine embroidery. Comes with printed pleated salwar pants. Available on Debyani.in; ₹97,000.

View Full Image Paul Smith Men’s Linen Field Jacket.

LINEN CODE

Paul Smith pure linen jacket is unlined and equipped with slanted chest pockets and internal drawstring to adjust the fit. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.12 lakh.

View Full Image AMPM ‘Zainat’ Jacket.

FREE FLOWIN’

Pista-hued Zainat jacket/abaya crafted in Chanderi silk features floral and leaf patterns done in resham embroidery. Hand-cut scalloped edges and subtle dori embroidery run along the cuffs and seams and an attached scarf that drapes around the abaya. Available on Ampm.in; ₹49,950.

View Full Image The Boss Sunglasses from Hugo Boss.

GREEN DAYS

Green-tinted acetate sunglasses from Hugo Boss designed with straight arms and curved tips. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹33,054.

