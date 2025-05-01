Lounge
Source: Your guide to pistachio green-coded fashion
SummaryThanks to the virality of the Dubai Chocolate, pistachio green is on every fashionista’s mood board. Lounge’s style guide shows you how to channel this delicate hue with flair
SATIN SERVICE
Mules made from satin embellished with tonal crystals and brand-signature triangle plaques. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹1.25 lakh.
