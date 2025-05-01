Source: Your guide to pistachio green-coded fashion

SATIN SERVICE
Mules made from satin embellished with tonal crystals and brand-signature triangle plaques. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹1.25 lakh.
DESI GREEN
Three-piece pistachio-green Nehru jacket set crafted from twill silk features geometric embroidery all over. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹55,000.
PLANT BASE
Side-pleated dress in double crepe from label Shahin Mannan is adorned with midsummer plants’ embroidery. The dress comes with gun metal snap buttons, side concealed pockets, inbuilt belt and pleats on the sleeves. Available on Elahe.in; ₹32,000.
GLITTER SHEET
Dries Van Noten shoulder bag with sleek top handle and adjustable leather shoulder strap is embellished with gold and silver-tone sequins and woven appliqués. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹86,074.
THREAD ART
Pista-green tunic dress in organza bedecked with hand and machine embroidery. Comes with printed pleated salwar pants. Available on Debyani.in; ₹97,000.
LINEN CODE
Paul Smith pure linen jacket is unlined and equipped with slanted chest pockets and internal drawstring to adjust the fit. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.12 lakh.
FREE FLOWIN’
Pista-hued Zainat jacket/abaya crafted in Chanderi silk features floral and leaf patterns done in resham embroidery. Hand-cut scalloped edges and subtle dori embroidery run along the cuffs and seams and an attached scarf that drapes around the abaya. Available on Ampm.in; ₹49,950.
GREEN DAYS
Green-tinted acetate sunglasses from Hugo Boss designed with straight arms and curved tips. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹33,054.