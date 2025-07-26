Why studded bags are the ultimate it-girl accessory

In the cyclical world of fashion, certain accessories emerge from the style ether to claim their rightful place in the spotlight, and right now, it's the studded bag. No longer confined to a niche punk aesthetic, studded bags have undergone a boho chic transformation, and become a favourite of celebrities like Bella Hadid and Alexa Chung.

Among the standout studded bags are the Gimaguas Brown Franca Bag and the Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Bag.

So, here's a list of some of the stunning studded bags to elevate your accessory game right now.