Why studded bags are the ultimate it-girl accessory

In the cyclical world of fashion, certain accessories emerge from the style ether to claim their rightful place in the spotlight, and right now, it's the studded bag. No longer confined to a niche punk aesthetic, studded bags have undergone a boho chic transformation, and become a favourite of celebrities like Bella Hadid and Alexa Chung.
Among the standout studded bags are the Gimaguas Brown Franca Bag and the Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Bag.
So, here's a list of some of the stunning studded bags to elevate your accessory game right now.
This mini suede bag comes with a striking combo of dark brown leather and large silver studs and grommet details. Available on Valentino.com; $1,980.
This mini bag featuring duo tone studs, is perfect for a mixed metal look. Available on Marcjacobs.com; ₹28,574.
A chic tan tote with closely placed smaller studs as embellishments. Available on Prada.com; €5.900.
A grunge-y black leather bag with palladio silver-toned studs and crystals. Available on Acnestudios.com; $3,000.
An Indian brand's take on the suede studded combo. A classic hobo tote with edgy, silver studs. Available on Shopmistry.com; ₹8,999
A more minimal approach with gold studs for those that prefer an understated look. Available on Myntra.com; ₹3,790.