Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Why studded bags are the ultimate it-girl accessory

Why studded bags are the ultimate it-girl accessory

Ghazal Chengappa

From subtle spikes to bold statements, find the perfect studded bag to flaunt this season

The Gimagaus Mini Franca Bag in a buttery shade with silver studs. Available on gimaguas.com; $293.
In the cyclical world of fashion, certain accessories emerge from the style ether to claim their rightful place in the spotlight, and right now, it's the studded bag. No longer confined to a niche punk aesthetic, studded bags have undergone a boho chic transformation, and become a favourite of celebrities like Bella Hadid and Alexa Chung.

Among the standout studded bags are the Gimaguas Brown Franca Bag and the Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Bag.

So, here's a list of some of the stunning studded bags to elevate your accessory game right now.

Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Mini Suede Shopping Bag

This mini suede bag comes with a striking combo of dark brown leather and large silver studs and grommet details. Available on Valentino.com; $1,980.

Marc Jacobs The Glam Studs Leather Mini Sack Bag

This mini bag featuring duo tone studs, is perfect for a mixed metal look. Available on Marcjacobs.com; 28,574.

Large Prada Galleria studded leather bag

A chic tan tote with closely placed smaller studs as embellishments. Available on Prada.com; €5.900.

Acne Studios Multipocket studs bag

A grunge-y black leather bag with palladio silver-toned studs and crystals. Available on Acnestudios.com; $3,000.

Mistry Icon Studded Midi in Terra Suede

An Indian brand's take on the suede studded combo. A classic hobo tote with edgy, silver studs. Available on Shopmistry.com; 8,999

Mango Gold Studded Shoulder Bag

A more minimal approach with gold studs for those that prefer an understated look. Available on Myntra.com; 3,790.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ghazal Chengappa

Ghazal Chengappa is a Bengaluru-based writer and an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism. She writes on food, fashion, and culture, exploring the nuances of contemporary life.
