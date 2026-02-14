Valentine's Day: A style curation dedicated to love's enduring symbols

From curated dinners and cocktails to gifts and even ice cream flavours, it has been hard to escape Valentine's Day fever these past few weeks. The promotions may have left the best of us feeling exhausted with an overdose of strawberry sweetness and mushiness, yet it is impossible to deny love’s hold over the collective imagination. In fashion, that enduring power manifests through symbols that are far more than decorative. The heart, the rose, Cupid's bow or the lover’s knot — each carries centuries of meaning, evoking devotion, desire, fidelity and rebirth. This week, Lounge curates clothes and accessories that honour these enduring emblems, tracing how love continues to be worn, interpreted and reimagined.

KNOT FOREVER Crafted in luminous yellow gold and set with round brilliant diamonds at precise angles, this ring from the Tiffany Knot collection reimagines the love knot as “a symbol of life’s most enduring ties and meaningful connections.” Available on Tiffany.com; ₹11.67 lakh.

Dil Ruba Arsia Lehenga Set

BE MY VALENTINE Crafted in Jeni silk and silk crepe, this pink lehenga set by Torani comprises a skirt and a bralette. The hearts-laden ensemble features digital print and hand embroidery on a design inspired by window panels, showcasing a romantic interplay of tradition and modern craft. Available on Torani.in; ₹1.75 lakh.

Clio Peppiatt Cherry Heart Quartz Bag.

CHERI LADY Hand-stitched by artisans, this cherry-red mini bag from Clio Peppiatt is embellished with 100% recycled acrylic beads. Jewel-like in finish, it turns the most synonymous symbol of love into a tactile, almost-art like creation. Available on Cliopeppiatt.co.uk; ₹66,865.

Carolina Herrera Rose-Print Organza Top with Bow

SAY IT WITH FLOWERS This sleeveless silk organza top from the House of Carolina Herrera is printed with bold red roses with a voluminous bow at the collar adding sculptural drama. Structured yet romantic, the top reimagines the floral as statement rather than embellishment. Available on Carolinaherrera.com; ₹1.40 lakh.

Seletti 'Love in Bloom Kintsugi' Vase

HEART OF GOLD The Japanese art and philosophy of kintsugi finds a literal expression in this heart-shaped vase created by artist Marcantonio for Italian design brand Seletti. Sculpted from porcelain and accented with gold, the piece transforms the heart from a decorative motif into an object of contemplation — and quiet utility.

Balmain Embroidered Love Letter Polo Shirt

ONLY WORDS

"Words are all I have to take your heart away," sang The BeeGees (and Boyzone in the 90s). Luxury label Balmain turns typography into intimacy in this white crepe-collared T-shirt that features “Love Letter” embroidery in contrasting textured thread. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹85,512.

Simone Rocha Pressed Rosette Tilted Neck Petal Hem Dress

A ROSE A DAY

This black taffeta dress from Simone Rocha features a tilted neckline, voluminous scalloped hem and an oversized rosette appliqué at the waist. Dramatic and romantic in equal measure, it treats the rose as both ornament and armour. Available on Simonerocha.com; ₹1.47 lakh.

Roger Vivier 'Rose Vivier' Pumps in Satin.

SHARP ROMANCE The rose – considered a symbol of romance and femininity – was a favourite motif of designer Roger Vivier, inspiring him to envision the ‘Rose Vivier’ design in 1965. The design, which went on to become a house signature, was reinterpreted in the label's 2025 shoe collection. Sculpted rosebuds perch atop 10cm lacquered heels shaped like thorns to convey elegance edged with danger. Take your pick from classic black pumps or be adventurous and go with a pair in vivid violet. Available on Rogervivier.com; ₹1.50 lakh.

Moschino Men's Blue Cotton Denim Shirt.

PAINT MY LOVE This denim shirt from Moschino features a heart-shaped detail with frayed edges lending it a playful, irreverent and unmistakably bold tone. Pair it with matching pants to make a graphic statement about love. Available on Moschino.com; ₹71,562.

