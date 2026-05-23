A curation of fashion inspired by the evil eye

From graphic silk tees to statement accessories, this edit is what you need to ward off evil in style 

Pooja Singh
Published23 May 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Dsquared2 Evil Eye Lace Up Heels
Dsquared2 Evil Eye Lace Up Heels

Few cultural symbols have made the leap from ancient protective talisman to high-fashion fixture quite like the evil eye. Looking beyond the standard souvenir-stall trinkets, this week’s curation explores objects and styles featuring the mystical motif—from graphic tees to sculptural home accents. Lounge’s edit gathers the best interpretations of this timeless talisman.

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Kylexshahida Kimono Silk Robe

The Weekend Dress

Wear it loose as a flowing jacket or cinch the waist into a dress, this kimono-robe style piece by Kyle X Shahida strikes the sweet spot between ease, elegance and effortless style. Available on www.kylexshahida.com; around 44,000.

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Givenchy Optical Wings Printed T-shirt

Graphic Ott

This off-duty cool-meets-streetwear Givenchy silk tee is for those who like to make their presence felt. Available on Farfetch.com; 2.55 lakh.

Also Read | Why fashion jewellery is becoming India’s new language of self-expression
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Viya Brass Nazar Side Table

Guarding Corners

Created using the inlay technique of pietra dura, this brass side table reimagines a protective totem for your home. Available online, 1.85 lakh.

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Nazar Mini Earrings

Green Power

Begum Khan’s gold-plated Nazar Mini Noto Earrings, embellished with crystals and malachite stones, can elevate any look. Available on www.ounass.com; around 1 lakh.

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Kanika Goyal Blue Evil Eye Co-ord Set

Joyful Blues

This cotton coord set by Kanika Goyal Label is for those who like their summer dressing with a side of comfort and just the right amount of fun prints. Available on ensembleindia.com; 24,000.

Also Read | A curated edit where fashion meets art
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Immri Potli Bag

Carry Your World

The Immri red-leather potli bag can be that everyday functional bag that gets you compliments and keeps bad vibes at bay. Available on Aza Fashions, 8,500.

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Lladró Lover’s Eyes jewelry box

Secret Keeper

This Lladró porcelain jewellery box is for those who believe the prettiest treasures deserve an equally beautiful hiding place. Available online, 68,000.

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Richard Mille Evil Eye RM 26-02 Tourbillon

Realism On The Wrist

This limited-edition evil-eye watch uses red gold and micro-lacquerwork to handcraft flames and the eye. Available at Ethos Watches, price on request.

Also Read | This style edit is inspired by summer creatures

About the Author

Pooja Singh

Pooja Singh is the National Features Editor and Style Editor at Mint, where she writes on fashion, culture, and lifestyle with a sharp, critical lens. With over 15 years of experience in journalism, she has built a career spanning reporting, editing, and writing long-form features, often exploring the intersections of style, gender, and the internet, as well as the shifting dynamics of aspiration and identity in modern India. At Mint, she also hosted Millennial Mind, one of the publication’s most popular podcasts, extending her work into audio storytelling and audience engagement.<br><br>Her work is particularly focused on how trends shape culture, influence behaviour, and redefine the language of self-expression in an increasingly digital world.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint, Pooja led American magazine Entrepreneur’s Asia-Pacific coverage, commissioning and editing stories on business, entrepreneurship, startup economy and innovation. She has also worked as a senior copy editor at Down To Earth, and began her career with Asian News International–Reuters, where she developed a strong foundation in news editing and reporting.<br><br>A Chevening Fellow, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, New York, and a B.A. in publishing from Delhi University. She lives in Delhi with her family.

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