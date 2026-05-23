A curation of fashion inspired by the evil eye

Few cultural symbols have made the leap from ancient protective talisman to high-fashion fixture quite like the evil eye. Looking beyond the standard souvenir-stall trinkets, this week’s curation explores objects and styles featuring the mystical motif—from graphic tees to sculptural home accents. Lounge’s edit gathers the best interpretations of this timeless talisman.
Wear it loose as a flowing jacket or cinch the waist into a dress, this kimono-robe style piece by Kyle X Shahida strikes the sweet spot between ease, elegance and effortless style. Available on www.kylexshahida.com; around ₹44,000.
This off-duty cool-meets-streetwear Givenchy silk tee is for those who like to make their presence felt. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹2.55 lakh.
Created using the inlay technique of pietra dura, this brass side table reimagines a protective totem for your home. Available online, ₹1.85 lakh.
Begum Khan’s gold-plated Nazar Mini Noto Earrings, embellished with crystals and malachite stones, can elevate any look. Available on www.ounass.com; around ₹1 lakh.
This cotton coord set by Kanika Goyal Label is for those who like their summer dressing with a side of comfort and just the right amount of fun prints. Available on ensembleindia.com; ₹24,000.
The Immri red-leather potli bag can be that everyday functional bag that gets you compliments and keeps bad vibes at bay. Available on Aza Fashions, ₹8,500.
This Lladró porcelain jewellery box is for those who believe the prettiest treasures deserve an equally beautiful hiding place. Available online, ₹68,000.
This limited-edition evil-eye watch uses red gold and micro-lacquerwork to handcraft flames and the eye. Available at Ethos Watches, price on request.