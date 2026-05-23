A curation of fashion inspired by the evil eye

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Pooja Singh

Pooja Singh is the National Features Editor and Style Editor at Mint, where she writes on fashion, culture, and lifestyle with a sharp, critical lens. With over 15 years of experience in journalism, she has built a career spanning reporting, editing, and writing long-form features, often exploring the intersections of style, gender, and the internet, as well as the shifting dynamics of aspiration and identity in modern India. At Mint, she also hosted Millennial Mind, one of the publication’s most popular podcasts, extending her work into audio storytelling and audience engagement.



Her work is particularly focused on how trends shape culture, influence behaviour, and redefine the language of self-expression in an increasingly digital world.



Prior to joining Mint, Pooja led American magazine Entrepreneur’s Asia-Pacific coverage, commissioning and editing stories on business, entrepreneurship, startup economy and innovation. She has also worked as a senior copy editor at Down To Earth, and began her career with Asian News International–Reuters, where she developed a strong foundation in news editing and reporting.



A Chevening Fellow, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, New York, and a B.A. in publishing from Delhi University. She lives in Delhi with her family.