Style edit for a white Christmas party

Pantone's announcement of ‘Cloud Dancer’, a shade of white as the colour of 2026 left a lot of us disappointed. After what has been a conflicting year of more lows than highs, the least one could hope for was a dose of a pretty colour to lift the mood in the new year. Ah well, Pantone's justification is that the neutral shade signified ‘reset’ and ‘serenity’. While the debate continues, there’s no denying that white lends itself beautifully to Christmas. A colour associated with hope, purity and snow-dusted nostalgia, it serves as an ideal canvas for festive décor, fashion and table settings—think lace dresses, delicate muslin tablecloths, pristine white-and-gold flatware or glossy white shoes with a flash of red and green. Lounge’s round-up for the week brings together décor objects and fashion picks that embody the elegance, minimalism and understated beauty of a white Christmas party.

ZESTY PLATING This fine bone china flatware set reimagines festive tableware through a delicate watercolour illustration inspired by Morocco. Accented with 24 karat gold, this interplay of pattern and colour against a white base promises to bring warmth and character to a Christmas table. Ideal for hosts who prefer subtle statement-making over overt ornamentation. Available on Goodearth.in; ₹22,500.

View full Image Payal Jain ‘Frosted Petals’ Voluminous Cutwork Lace Skirt

LAYERED IN LACE An ivory-toned skirt crafted from lace and meticulously adorned with floral appliqué, crystals, sequins and bugle beads. From the label Payal Jain, this skirt captures the romance of winter whites while offering the kind of detail that rewards a closer look. You can adopt a monochromatic look or add a colourful accent to make things interesting. Available on In.payaljain.com; ₹1,80,000.

View full Image Lladró ‘Santa is Here’ Sculpture

SACKFUL OF JOY Made from white porcelain and finished with gentle touches of gold, this sculptural white Santa channels the generous, celebratory spirit of Christmas. Part decorative object, part festive keepsake, it sits well atop consoles, mantelpieces or tables without disrupting a neutral holiday palette. Available on Lladro.com; ₹58,000.

View full Image Jeff Leatham x Williams Sonoma White Tabletop Trees

TWINKLING PINES Want to add a Christmas tree to your living room decor but minus the fuss of over-the-top decoration? These miniature table top hand-assembled Christmas trees designed by floral designer Jeff Leatham are the perfect remedy. Created from faux pine needles set on an iron base, these "snow-covered" trees glow thanks to the battery-operated LEDs they are fitted with. They are the additions you need if you are looking to do your house up in festive decor that conveys warmth without visual clutter. Available on Williamssonoma.com; ₹28,843.

View full Image Anamika Khanna Red Cord Top with Skirt.

SCENE-STEALER Crafted in silk, this Anamika Khanna set pairs a top that features intricate embroidery and dramatic red cors with a fluid, draped skirt. The craftsmanship delivers drama through detail and a pop of red making it an ideal choice for a white Christmas party. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹1.29 lakh.

View full Image Duck Faux Pearl-embellished Acrylic Clutch

A SITTING DUCK Simone Rocha’s duck clutch, crafted from pearlescent acrylic, brings a sense of whimsy to festive accessorising. Equipped with a wristlet strap and a faux pearl chain, it balances playfulness with polish, making it an unexpected yet elegant accessory to an all-white Christmas party. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹1.09 lakh.

View full Image Rajesh Pratap Singh ‘Narur’ Wrap Jacket

WHITE COLLAR Look sharp in this cotton wrap jacket that comes with biker-style sleeves and a subtle red selvedge detail at the back. Clean and contemporary, it offers a modern alternative to classic festive layers, proving that you can make a tasteful impact with delicate white. Available on Rajeshpratapsingh.com; ₹34,400.

View full Image Gucci White Embroidered Leather Sneakers.

THE BEE’S KNEES Low-top sneakers from Gucci patterned with the house's striped webbing and finished with a gold bee motif bring relaxed luxury into the festive mix. Ideal for casual Christmas gatherings, they add personality and ease to winter whites. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹85,668.

View full Image CompletedWorks ‘Pearly Pearl’ Vase.