This style edit is inspired by summer creatures

From the wings of a butterfly to the quiet charm of a frog, the natural world has served as fashion’s most enduring muse for a long, long time. Be it bees, birds or garden insects, designers and artisans have long turned to summer’s most fleeting creatures for inspiration, translating them into everything from textile motifs to sculptural silhouettes and jewel-like accessories. Reimagined across materials and forms, these creatures lend fashion a sense of movement, colour and quiet fantasy.

Lounge’s edit this week gathers pieces that echo this fascination. From a dress cut with a butterfly silhouette to earrings that evoke the colours of a bee, each one is a small ode to summer’s living, fluttering world.

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BRIGHT WINGS

These Gianvito Rossi mules feature an open round toe, slender 70mm heels and a soft suede trim that frames the foot. Light and elegant, they channel the delicate lift of butterfly wings in motion. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹57,885.

Khara Kapas Ivy Bloom Shrug

FLY HIGH

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Crafted from lightweight mul, this breezy, flowy shrug is cut with a side slit for ease of movement and finished with delicate floral and butterfly prints. Effortless and airy, it captures the quiet poetry of a summer garden. Pair it with an ivory-tone dress or pants for an elegant brunch look. Available on Kharakapas.com; ₹7,900.

Also Read | Ideas for wearing sheer summer fashion

JIA JIA ‘Bumble Bee’ Earrings

BEE BEAUTIFUL

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Crafted in 14-karat gold, these earrings take their name from the striking yellow and black stripes of jasper cabochons. Polished yet playful, they echo the bold geometry of a bumblebee in flight. Wear them for any special occasion and rest assured you'll be the ‘queen’ of the party. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹11.20 lakh.

Nikita Mhaisalkar Powder Blue Butterfly Draped Dress

BUZZ IN BLUE

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Rendered in sequinned georgette, this Nikita Mhaisalkar dress is an unapologetic ode to the butterfly. The drapey silhouette, paired with a powder blue palette and a near lifelike print, captures the fleeting brilliance of wings in sunlight. Available on Nikitamhaisalkar.com; ₹79,715.

‘Thara’ Silk Mikado High Low Gown

HEM IT UP

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Cut in a strapless silhouette with a dramatic high-low hem, this gown is adorned with crystal appliqué in the signature butterfly motif. Its sculptural structure, offset by a trailing back, makes it an undeniable showstopper. Available on Costarellos.com; ₹2.97 lakh.

SERPUI Mary Froglet Clutch Bag

TAKE A LEAP

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Crafted from green wicker, this frog-shaped clutch features a structured form, a kiss-lock closure and a detachable chain for versatility. Whimsical and tactile, it brings a playful charm to evening dressing. . Available on Farfetch.com; ₹48,841.

Maison Margiela Silk-blend Stole Top

LUCKY BUTTONS

This Maison Margiela silk-blend stole is reimagined as a cropped top, featuring sharp pleats and an unconventional silhouette. Our favourite bit? The four buttons inspired by lucky lady bugs. How cute are they! Available on Maisonmargiela.ae; ₹1.34 lakh.

SABRÉMOJI™ Garden Bug Charm

IT’S A BUG’S LIFE

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This handcrafted charm features multicolour panelling accented with polished hardware. Finished with a tassel and floral detailing, it carries a playful lightness, echoing the flutter of a bee’s wings. Available on Us.maisondesabre.com; ₹9,245.

Also Read | Your guide to wearing poetcore fashion

Alexander McQueen Skull & Spider Floral Scarf

WEB SCIENCE

This Alexander McQueen silk chiffon scarf features the house’s signature skull motif layered with a Spider Floral overprint. The light-as-air fabric offsets the darkly romantic design, much like a web spun in summer light. Available on alexandermcqueen.com; ₹36,420.

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