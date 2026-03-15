A style edit inspired by the crescent moon

With the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, the symbol takes on a renewed cultural and spiritual meaning across cultures. Needless to say the elegant arc has, across decades, inspired the imaginations of fashion designers who've translated it into clothes, shoes, bags and statement-making jewellery. As literal lunar explorations continue to hold our collective imagination in awe well into the 21st century, the popularity of the waxing and waning moon endures in fashion, appearing as the leitmotif in celebrity-approved labels like Marine Serre. This week, as festive dressing for Ramadan comes into focus, Lounge's compilation features all the different ways the lunar curve has been represented in contemporary fashion.

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A ROYAL DUET This royal red bag set is inspired by JJ Valaya’s parents. The large bag, “The Jagjit”, depicts the father and the small-sized “The Raj” represents the designer's mother. As individual components, The Jagjit is structured and leather-quilted and defined by a distinctive chain-loop closure and an adjustable handle with buckle ends. The Raj is compact and intricately embroidered in crystals, zari, resham, and sequins. It comes equipped with a zipper closure and inner pockets and can be detached for individual use. Used together, the design – where the larger bag embraces the smaller one – is meant to symbolise love and protection. Available on Valaya.com; ₹1.25 lakh.

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Arjan Dugal Dori Half Moon Blazer Set

WHITE VISION This off-white Arjan Dugal ensemble is a subtle interplay of patterns and textures. The set includes a lightweight, unlined organza blazer that's decorated with delicate Dori work depicting the moon. A crisp shirt and fitted pants tailored from viscose complete the modern yet ethereal look. Available on Arjandugal.com; ₹1.06 lakh.

Moi ‘Baig’ Necklace

GREEN DREAM The ‘Baig’ necklace from fine jewellery brand, Moi, embodies the festive spirit of Ramzan. At the heart of this design sits a striking locket of four crescents adorned with green enamel and diamonds. Adding a beautiful layer is the black onyx in the centre studded with an emerald and encircled by shimmering diamonds. Wear it with a pastel-hued dress or sharara set to make a quiet statement. Available on Vibewithmoi.in; ₹3.90 lakh.

The Whole Nine Yards ‘Hima’ Sari

MOON SONG Handwoven in lustrous black mulberry silk, this made-to-order sari features a moon-inspired silk-thread border and delicate butis scattered across the body, lending it a subtle celestial charm. Available on Thewholenineyards.co; ₹60,000.

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Abraham & Thakore Ottoman Moon Scarf

SPIN A YARN Crafted in a silk-cotton blend, this redwood-hued scarf features delicate crescent moon motifs crewel-embroidered in silk yarn, bringing a touch of artisanal texture to a classic accessory. Available on Abrahamandthakore.com; ₹5,160.

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28 Moons Thousand Crescents Maxi Dress

EXTRA FRILLS The romance of the moon comes alive in this maxi dress from indie label, 28 Moons. Crafted in silk-blend crepe, the dress features a flattering V-neckline, twin spaghetti straps and waterfall frills that flow down into an asymmetrical hemline. The silhouette comes alive with the label’s signature “thousand crescents” print lending visual rhythm. Available on 28moons.in; ₹29,999.

Ivory Gold Foil Mooncrest Blazer

ARCS OF GOLD Channel ‘girl boss’ vibes in this ivory-hued blazer from House of Masaba. Tailored in a relaxed fit with a notched lapel and pockets, the jacket stands out for its original “mooncrest” print rendered in shimmering gold foil. The neutral ivory-and-gold palette makes it an easy layer over a short A-line dress or relaxed-fit trousers. Available on Houseofmasaba.com; ₹13,200.

Champagne Arcana Sun & Moon Danglers

STAR POWER These playful sun and moon danglers are crafted using glass beads and gold-toned metallic elements, and finished with topaz-hued stones that add sparkle and celestial drama. Available on Papadontpreach.com; ₹20,500.

‘Camille’ Moon Print Shoes

STEP ON IT You cannot have a crescent-inspired fashion compilation and not include the French label, Marine Serre. Our pick: these round-toe ballet flats from the label's collaboration with French ballet shoe maker, Repetto. Crafted in moon-printed patent leather, the shoes sit atop 3cm heels and make a stylish choice for a relaxed iftar gathering with friends. Available on Marineserre.com; ₹42,900.

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About the Author Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran Mahalakshmi is a National Writer with the Mint Lounge team. Music, food and lifestyle are some of the subjects she writes about. She is also the edito...Read More ✕ Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran Mahalakshmi is a National Writer with the Mint Lounge team. Music, food and lifestyle are some of the subjects she writes about. She is also the editor of the Wellness section. Mahalakshmi has 15 years of experience as a features journalist.