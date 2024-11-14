Source: This style guide is all about serving medieval-core

Long-sleeved shirt tailored from cotton poplin cut to an oversized fit and printed with hand-painted artwork featuring the label's jewellery and bag hardware. Available on In.burberry.com; ₹87,101.
Crystal mudra hands bralette on sage gold draped gown. Available on Gauravguptastudio.com; price on request.
Padded and heavyweight felted virgin wool bomber jacket from Rick Owens FW24 Porterville collection. The jacket measures above hip length and features an extra wide modulator, jumbo shoulders and long sleeves, top snap and ribbed collar, cuffs and waistband. Available on Rickowens.eu; ₹2.87 lakh.
18kt yellow gold charm of a cross with 11 gemstones. Available on Dolcegabbana .com; price on request.
Mid-length, short-sleeved dress crafted entirely from mesh, signature Maison Rabanne material. Available on Fashion.rabanne.com; ₹5.42 lakh.
Black leather men’s arm bracelet featuring a hanging rose artfully dipped in a vibrant red varnish. Available on Alexandermcqueen .com; ₹1.34 lakh.
Knee-high leather gladiator sandals with stud detailing and low stacked heels. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹1.73 lakh.
