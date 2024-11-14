Source: This style guide is all about serving medieval-core

Royal Green Long-sleeved shirt tailored from cotton poplin cut to an oversized fit and printed with hand-painted artwork featuring the label's jewellery and bag hardware. Available on In.burberry.com; ₹87,101.

Gaurav Gupta Strass Bralette Gown

Rule of the Drape Crystal mudra hands bralette on sage gold draped gown. Available on Gauravguptastudio.com; price on request.

Rick Owens Black ‘Tatlin Flight’ Bomber Jacket

Armour Up Padded and heavyweight felted virgin wool bomber jacket from Rick Owens FW24 Porterville collection. The jacket measures above hip length and features an extra wide modulator, jumbo shoulders and long sleeves, top snap and ribbed collar, cuffs and waistband. Available on Rickowens.eu; ₹2.87 lakh.

Rainbow charm in yellow gold 18kt with multicolor stones

Eleven's a Charm 18kt yellow gold charm of a cross with 11 gemstones. Available on Dolcegabbana .com; price on request.

Rabanne Gold Chainmail Drapé Pression Dress

Chainmail Drip Mid-length, short-sleeved dress crafted entirely from mesh, signature Maison Rabanne material. Available on Fashion.rabanne.com; ₹5.42 lakh.

Alexander McQueen Dipped Rose Arm Bracelet

Arm Candy Black leather men’s arm bracelet featuring a hanging rose artfully dipped in a vibrant red varnish. Available on Alexandermcqueen .com; ₹1.34 lakh.

Gianvito Rossi Shanti Gladiator Sandals