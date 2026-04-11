Small sizes, big style: A guide to children’s fashion

Children’s fashion has moved well beyond being just cute, scaled-down versions of adult trends—it’s now a space of its own, with pieces that feel just as covetable as they are comfortable. From homegrown labels to international luxury brands, kidswear today blends polished silhouettes with playful details, and luxe fabrics that can still keep up with a day of running around. With summer holidays underway, it’s the perfect excuse to refresh little wardrobes. Whether you’re looking for easy everyday staples or standout occasion wear, this edit brings together pieces that are big on personality, light on fuss, and ready for just about anything the day throws their way.

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HAPPY FEET These espadrille sandals from Stella McCartney bring a hint of holiday dressing to everyday wear. Crafted from organic cotton and set on a classic jute sole, they balance comfort with easy charm. Multicoloured lace detailing across the upper adds a playful pop, while the wraparound ties ensure a snug, secure fit—perfect for little ones always on the move. Available on Stellamccartney.com; ₹15,145.

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Boteh Pink Chanderi Silk Lehenga Set

PINK PRINCESS Festive dressing for children is having a moment and we are here for it. This pretty set features a lehenga crafted on a Chanderi silk base and adorned with delicate embroidery and tassel detailing. Paired with a matching blouse and dupatta, it is equal parts traditional and twirl-worthy; a charming pick for special occasions that call for a little extra shine. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹12,879. Available on Perniaspopupshop. com; ₹12,879.

Molo ‘Mattis’ Sweatshirt

HELLO DINO Here's a sweatshirt for your grumpy teen that doesn't need to make any effort to standout. Made from soft organic cotton terry, it’s designed for comfort, while the dino graphic adds a slightly cheeky edge. The ribbed neckline keeps things neat, making it an easy throw-on piece for everything from homework dates to weekend outings with the gang. Available on Molo.com; ₹ 11,358.

Ralph Lauren Terry Camp Shirt

SOFT BOY CODE This Nantucket red shirt from Ralph Lauren is cut from a lightweight cotton-blend terry that feels as good as it looks. We love it for the the fuss-free silhouette that lends an easy charm to its little wearer. The signature Pony on the patch pocket is warm salute to the house's heritage. To complete the look, pair it with matching shorts. Available on Ralphlauren.global; ₹12,500.

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Jacadi Paris Ceremony Dress

LI’L SUNSHINE This satin dress from Jacadi Paris is all about playful polish. Made from Italian Mikado satin, it is structured with box pleats in the front and back for added texture and movement; it also features an oversized bow at the back, making this design just perfect for special occasions or for a fun dress-up day at home. Available on Jacadi.in; ₹17,099.

Bobo Choses New Hairline Woven Pants

P IS FOR PANTS Made from a blend of organic and recycled cotton, these multicoloured boy's pants are soft, breathable and built for movement. Designed with an elasticated waistband, seam pocket and embroidered logo in a baggy fit, they are versatile enough to pair with formal shirts or cute tees. Available on Bobochoses.com; ₹8,481.

Zara Long Striped Denim Dungarees

READY TO PLAY These denim dungarees come with a clean, straight-cut neckline and classic buckle fastenings, making them both practical and playful. Layer them up or wear them as is for days that involve a lot of running around. Available on Zara.com; ₹2,950.

Konges Sløjd ‘Pacey’ Sun Hat

A HAT STORY This wide-brim hat, crafted from certified organic cotton, keeps things light and breathable while adding a charming finishing touch. The tie-up strings ensure it stays put, even on the busiest of days outdoors. Available on Kongessloejd.be; ₹3,780.

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Gucci Children’s Backpack with Print

CARTOON LOVE Playful meets high-fashion in this children's backpack from Gucci's childrenswear collection. Rendered in beige and brown GG Supreme leather, the backpack looks whimsically perfect with the artwork of a Mr. Men™ character from the Little Miss™ brand. Spacious and eye-catching, it shows how luxury can lean into fun without losing its edge. We'd buyit in a heartbeat. Available on Gucci.com; ₹1.48 lakh.

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