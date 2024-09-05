Source: Your style guide to wearing colourful stripes

From Emily in Paris' latest season to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, vertical stripes can make for a strapping look. Lounge's round up shows you how to nail it

Dive In Louis Vuitton one-piece swimsuit cut from comfortable swimwear jersey exudes a nautical feel with its graphic play of stripes. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; ₹73,500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SVA Merlot Stripe Print Cascade Sari & Noor Jacket Set

Headline Sashay away in this vivid crepe sari paired with an embellished bustier and an abstract ‘Noor’ jacket. Available on svacouture.com; ₹1,00,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multicolour Horse Hair Leather Frame ‘Mr. Thom’ Bag

Tag Along The sharp ‘Mr. Thom’ bag made from striped horse hair with black pebble grain leather frame. Comes equipped with a brass lock closure, rounded leather top handles, two leather luggage tags with gold printed logo and stripe detail. Available on thombrowne.com; ₹6,12,285.

Lia Trousers from the Ekaya X 431-88 collaboration

Silk Root High-waist ‘Lia’ trousers, from the Ekaya X 431-88 collaboration, made from handloom silk. The blue toned trousers feature darts and pleats for a tailored fit and come with side pockets and zippers. They are paired here with the ‘Andy’ blazer. Available on ekaya.in.com; ₹38,000.

Dolce&Gabbana Portofino 105 mm Striped Sandals

Hook Step Open-toe white and red 105mm sandals crafted from leather and striped twill fabric that wraps around the ankles for a distinct look. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹46,547. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akris Asagao Striped Silk Wool Blend Knit Midi Dress

Hypnotica Poppy-sand hued sleeveless midi dress made from silk wool blend featuring all over Asagao 3D jacquard stripes. Available on us.akris.com; ₹1,67,123.

Wendell Rodricks Men White Cotton Silk Printed Bundi Jacket Set