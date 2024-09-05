Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your style guide to wearing colourful stripes

Source: Your style guide to wearing colourful stripes

Team Lounge

From Emily in Paris' latest season to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, vertical stripes can make for a strapping look. Lounge's round up shows you how to nail it

Louis Vuitton Nautical Stripes Swimsuit

Dive In

Louis Vuitton one-piece swimsuit cut from comfortable swimwear jersey exudes a nautical feel with its graphic play of stripes. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; 73,500.

Also read: Source: This style guide is all about animal prints

SVA Merlot Stripe Print Cascade Sari & Noor Jacket Set

Headline

Sashay away in this vivid crepe sari paired with an embellished bustier and an abstract ‘Noor’ jacket. Available on svacouture.com; 1,00,000.

Multicolour Horse Hair Leather Frame ‘Mr. Thom’ Bag

Tag Along

The sharp ‘Mr. Thom’ bag made from striped horse hair with black pebble grain leather frame. Comes equipped with a brass lock closure, rounded leather top handles, two leather luggage tags with gold printed logo and stripe detail. Available on thombrowne.com; 6,12,285.

Lia Trousers from the Ekaya X 431-88 collaboration

Silk Root

High-waist ‘Lia’ trousers, from the Ekaya X 431-88 collaboration, made from handloom silk. The blue toned trousers feature darts and pleats for a tailored fit and come with side pockets and zippers. They are paired here with the ‘Andy’ blazer. Available on ekaya.in.com; 38,000.

Dolce&Gabbana Portofino 105 mm Striped Sandals

Hook Step

Open-toe white and red 105mm sandals crafted from leather and striped twill fabric that wraps around the ankles for a distinct look. Available on mytheresa.com; 46,547.

Akris Asagao Striped Silk Wool Blend Knit Midi Dress 

Hypnotica

Poppy-sand hued sleeveless midi dress made from silk wool blend featuring all over Asagao 3D jacquard stripes. Available on us.akris.com; 1,67,123.

Wendell Rodricks Men White Cotton Silk Printed Bundi Jacket Set

‘Desi’ Form

Get into festive form in this crisp ensemble from label Wendell Rodricks. The set comprises an asymmetrical bundi jacket in cotton silk detailed with monochrome printed stripes, a tape detailed white linen kurta and pants. Available on wendellrodricks.com; 17,482.

Also read: How to get the 'brat summer' and 'very demure' look

