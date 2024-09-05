Source: Your style guide to wearing colourful stripes

Dive In
Louis Vuitton one-piece swimsuit cut from comfortable swimwear jersey exudes a nautical feel with its graphic play of stripes. Available on in.louisvuitton.com; ₹73,500.
Also read: Source: This style guide is all about animal prints
Headline
Sashay away in this vivid crepe sari paired with an embellished bustier and an abstract ‘Noor’ jacket. Available on svacouture.com; ₹1,00,000.
Tag Along
The sharp ‘Mr. Thom’ bag made from striped horse hair with black pebble grain leather frame. Comes equipped with a brass lock closure, rounded leather top handles, two leather luggage tags with gold printed logo and stripe detail. Available on thombrowne.com; ₹6,12,285.
Silk Root
High-waist ‘Lia’ trousers, from the Ekaya X 431-88 collaboration, made from handloom silk. The blue toned trousers feature darts and pleats for a tailored fit and come with side pockets and zippers. They are paired here with the ‘Andy’ blazer. Available on ekaya.in.com; ₹38,000.
Hook Step
Open-toe white and red 105mm sandals crafted from leather and striped twill fabric that wraps around the ankles for a distinct look. Available on mytheresa.com; ₹46,547.
Hypnotica
Poppy-sand hued sleeveless midi dress made from silk wool blend featuring all over Asagao 3D jacquard stripes. Available on us.akris.com; ₹1,67,123.
‘Desi’ Form
Get into festive form in this crisp ensemble from label Wendell Rodricks. The set comprises an asymmetrical bundi jacket in cotton silk detailed with monochrome printed stripes, a tape detailed white linen kurta and pants. Available on wendellrodricks.com; ₹17,482.
Also read: How to get the ‘brat summer’ and ‘very demure’ look