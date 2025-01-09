Sleek black ‘Morni’ leather Jacket in tailored fit featuring intricately done peacock motif. Available on Dripbyrage.store; ₹26,300.
Label Torani ochre yellow pre-stitched sari in silk velvet base with stripe digital print and gota and boota hand embroidery. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹99,500.
White vesti made from premium cotton features sharp pleats and a delicate purple embroidered border. Available on Erode.clothing.com; ₹4,900.
Asymmetric top in ivory & yellow made from Chanderi fabric with all over floral print by label Vineet Rahul. Available on Elanstore.in; ₹15,600.
Structured bag from label Aanchal Sayal featuring an all-over cutdana and sequin embroidery drape in silver and black. Available on Aanchalsayal.in; ₹18,000.
Make an entrance in this AKOK by Anamika Khanna crop top and knotted skirt with fringe and sequins detail. Available on Akok.in; ₹68,000.
Handcrafted leather kolhapuris in electric blue adorned with gold polkas by label Sole Sisters. Available on Kaarimarket.com; ₹3,500.
Brass cuff bracelet plated in 18k gold adorned with multi-coloured cubic zirconia stones. Available on Isharya.com; ₹4,999.
