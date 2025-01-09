Source: Your style guide to contemporary Indian occasion wear

With Sankranti around the corner, here's a style guide to help you get festive-ready with a slight twist

Cover Art Sleek black ‘Morni’ leather Jacket in tailored fit featuring intricately done peacock motif. Available on Dripbyrage.store; ₹26,300. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Torani Ochre Yellow Silk Velvet Stripe Printed Pre-stitched Sari

Velvet Weave Label Torani ochre yellow pre-stitched sari in silk velvet base with stripe digital print and gota and boota hand embroidery. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹99,500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Erode White Vesti

South Style White vesti made from premium cotton features sharp pleats and a delicate purple embroidered border. Available on Erode.clothing.com; ₹4,900.

Vineet Rahul ‘Lorraine’ Floral Asymmetric Top

Yellow Pop Asymmetric top in ivory & yellow made from Chanderi fabric with all over floral print by label Vineet Rahul. Available on Elanstore.in; ₹15,600.

Aanchal Sayal ‘Twilight Spark’ Sequins Embroidered Bag

Silver Lining Structured bag from label Aanchal Sayal featuring an all-over cutdana and sequin embroidery drape in silver and black. Available on Aanchalsayal.in; ₹18,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AKOK Crop Jacket with Knotted Skirt

Be Fringed Make an entrance in this AKOK by Anamika Khanna crop top and knotted skirt with fringe and sequins detail. Available on Akok.in; ₹68,000.

Sole Sisters Electric Blue Kolhapuris with Gold Polkas

Shock Value Handcrafted leather kolhapuris in electric blue adorned with gold polkas by label Sole Sisters. Available on Kaarimarket.com; ₹3,500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Isharya Rainbow Spiral Cuff Bracelet

A Happy Twist Brass cuff bracelet plated in 18k gold adorned with multi-coloured cubic zirconia stones. Available on Isharya.com; ₹4,999.