Source: Your style guide to contemporary Indian occasion wear

Cover Art
Sleek black ‘Morni’ leather Jacket in tailored fit featuring intricately done peacock motif. Available on Dripbyrage.store; ₹26,300.
Also read: 2025’s big fashion trend: elevated basics
Velvet Weave
Label Torani ochre yellow pre-stitched sari in silk velvet base with stripe digital print and gota and boota hand embroidery. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹99,500.
South Style
White vesti made from premium cotton features sharp pleats and a delicate purple embroidered border. Available on Erode.clothing.com; ₹4,900.
Yellow Pop
Asymmetric top in ivory & yellow made from Chanderi fabric with all over floral print by label Vineet Rahul. Available on Elanstore.in; ₹15,600.
Silver Lining
Structured bag from label Aanchal Sayal featuring an all-over cutdana and sequin embroidery drape in silver and black. Available on Aanchalsayal.in; ₹18,000.
Also read: Bags by homegrown brands to elevate your party outfit
Be Fringed
Make an entrance in this AKOK by Anamika Khanna crop top and knotted skirt with fringe and sequins detail. Available on Akok.in; ₹68,000.
Shock Value
Handcrafted leather kolhapuris in electric blue adorned with gold polkas by label Sole Sisters. Available on Kaarimarket.com; ₹3,500.
Also read: Golden Globes 2025: The fashionable return of old Hollywood glamour
A Happy Twist
Brass cuff bracelet plated in 18k gold adorned with multi-coloured cubic zirconia stones. Available on Isharya.com; ₹4,999.