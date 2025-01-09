Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your style guide to contemporary Indian occasion wear

Source: Your style guide to contemporary Indian occasion wear

Team Lounge

With Sankranti around the corner, here's a style guide to help you get festive-ready with a slight twist

Drip by Rage ‘Morni’ Unisex Leather Jacket

Cover Art

Sleek black ‘Morni’ leather Jacket in tailored fit featuring intricately done peacock motif. Available on Dripbyrage.store; 26,300.

Also read: 2025’s big fashion trend: elevated basics
Torani Ochre Yellow Silk Velvet Stripe Printed Pre-stitched Sari

Velvet Weave

Label Torani ochre yellow pre-stitched sari in silk velvet base with stripe digital print and gota and boota hand embroidery. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; 99,500.

Erode White Vesti

South Style

White vesti made from premium cotton features sharp pleats and a delicate purple embroidered border. Available on Erode.clothing.com; 4,900.

Vineet Rahul ‘Lorraine’ Floral Asymmetric Top

Yellow Pop

Asymmetric top in ivory & yellow made from Chanderi fabric with all over floral print by label Vineet Rahul. Available on Elanstore.in; 15,600.

Aanchal Sayal ‘Twilight Spark’ Sequins Embroidered Bag

Silver Lining

Structured bag from label Aanchal Sayal featuring an all-over cutdana and sequin embroidery drape in silver and black. Available on Aanchalsayal.in; 18,000.

Also read: Bags by homegrown brands to elevate your party outfit
AKOK Crop Jacket with Knotted Skirt

Be Fringed

Make an entrance in this AKOK by Anamika Khanna crop top and knotted skirt with fringe and sequins detail. Available on Akok.in; 68,000.

Sole Sisters Electric Blue Kolhapuris with Gold Polkas

Shock Value

Handcrafted leather kolhapuris in electric blue adorned with gold polkas by label Sole Sisters. Available on Kaarimarket.com; 3,500.

Also read: Golden Globes 2025: The fashionable return of old Hollywood glamour
Isharya Rainbow Spiral Cuff Bracelet

A Happy Twist

Brass cuff bracelet plated in 18k gold adorned with multi-coloured cubic zirconia stones. Available on Isharya.com; 4,999.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.