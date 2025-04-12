Explore

Source: Your style guide on how to dress up in snazzy denim

Team Lounge 1 min read 12 Apr 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Nirmooha Men’s Geometric Printed Denim Bomber Jacket.
Nirmooha Men’s Geometric Printed Denim Bomber Jacket.

Summary

Denim is always in season and this round up featuring a vividly printed denim bomber jacket, a net sari with denim patches, hot shorts and more shows you how to play it up 

JAGGED LINES

Nirmooha men’s bomber jacket in oversized fit crafted from durable denim features a multicoloured geometric print. Available on Nirmohafashionhouse.com; 18,450.  

Also read: Source: Get tropical vacation-ready with this style guide

Label RÉIK Blue & Red Denim-Crepe Co-Ord Set
View Full Image
Label RÉIK Blue & Red Denim-Crepe Co-Ord Set

FRINGE LENGTH

Label RÉIK co-ord set features a denim “Denker" shirt with signature sleeves and a classic fitted skirt with front pleats and hem fringes. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 38,000.

Givenchy Monogram 72 Denim Shorts.
View Full Image
Givenchy Monogram 72 Denim Shorts.

MOTIF ART

Denim shorts featuring the Givenchy's Monogram 72 motif of four interlocking Gs in an oblique allover pattern. Available on Mytheresa.com; 1.04 lakh.

Also read: From granny chic to Gen Z-approved, why it’s the summer of tweed 

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia Pink Denim Lace & Applique Jacket
View Full Image
Roseroom by Isha Jajodia Pink Denim Lace & Applique Jacket

PUNK IS PINK

Pink jacket in denim base from label Roseroom by Isha Jajodia comes with applique and lace embroidery. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; 85,000. 

Yohji Yamamoto Grey Denim Chrome Muffler Dot Shoes.
View Full Image
Yohji Yamamoto Grey Denim Chrome Muffler Dot Shoes.

EXTRA EDGE

Matte chrome leather shoes with cross straps and detachable grey denim fabric that can be clipped on. Available on Theshopyohjiyamamoto.com; 78,887. 

Priyanca Khanna Black Denim Print Sari.
View Full Image
Priyanca Khanna Black Denim Print Sari.

PATCH WORK

Black net sari featuring a collage of denim patches digitally printed on to the fabric. Available on Elahe.in; 24,780. 

Also read: How to look alive using the science of styling 

Studio Immri Denim ‘Hathi' Batua
View Full Image
Studio Immri Denim ‘Hathi' Batua

ELLIE ON THE GO

Studio Immri's denim handbag comes adorned with delicate flower quilting, flower eye detail, a bow on the top handle and a chain sling. Available on Studioimmri.com; 8,500. 

The Chloé Iconic Bucket Hat in Denim.
View Full Image
The Chloé Iconic Bucket Hat in Denim.

ORGANIC CHIC

Label Chloé’s iconic bucket hat is made from organic cotton denim. A gold-toned logo adorns the side. Available on Chloe.com; 42,477.

Also read: Donald Trump pauses tariffs, but Swiss watchmakers still face a ticking crisis

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue