Source: Your style guide on how to dress up in snazzy denim

Nirmooha men’s bomber jacket in oversized fit crafted from durable denim features a multicoloured geometric print. Available on Nirmohafashionhouse.com; ₹18,450.

View Full Image Label RÉIK Blue & Red Denim-Crepe Co-Ord Set

FRINGE LENGTH

Label RÉIK co-ord set features a denim “Denker" shirt with signature sleeves and a classic fitted skirt with front pleats and hem fringes. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹38,000.

View Full Image Givenchy Monogram 72 Denim Shorts.

MOTIF ART

Denim shorts featuring the Givenchy's Monogram 72 motif of four interlocking Gs in an oblique allover pattern. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹1.04 lakh.

View Full Image Roseroom by Isha Jajodia Pink Denim Lace & Applique Jacket

PUNK IS PINK

Pink jacket in denim base from label Roseroom by Isha Jajodia comes with applique and lace embroidery. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹85,000.

View Full Image Yohji Yamamoto Grey Denim Chrome Muffler Dot Shoes.

EXTRA EDGE

Matte chrome leather shoes with cross straps and detachable grey denim fabric that can be clipped on. Available on Theshopyohjiyamamoto.com; ₹78,887.

View Full Image Priyanca Khanna Black Denim Print Sari.

PATCH WORK

Black net sari featuring a collage of denim patches digitally printed on to the fabric. Available on Elahe.in; ₹24,780.

View Full Image Studio Immri Denim ‘Hathi' Batua

ELLIE ON THE GO

Studio Immri's denim handbag comes adorned with delicate flower quilting, flower eye detail, a bow on the top handle and a chain sling. Available on Studioimmri.com; ₹8,500.

View Full Image The Chloé Iconic Bucket Hat in Denim.

ORGANIC CHIC

Label Chloé’s iconic bucket hat is made from organic cotton denim. A gold-toned logo adorns the side. Available on Chloe.com; ₹42,477.