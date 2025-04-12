Lounge
Source: Your style guide on how to dress up in snazzy denim
SummaryDenim is always in season and this round up featuring a vividly printed denim bomber jacket, a net sari with denim patches, hot shorts and more shows you how to play it up
JAGGED LINES
Nirmooha men’s bomber jacket in oversized fit crafted from durable denim features a multicoloured geometric print. Available on Nirmohafashionhouse.com; ₹18,450.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more