Source: Your style guide on how to dress up in snazzy denim

JAGGED LINES
Nirmooha men’s bomber jacket in oversized fit crafted from durable denim features a multicoloured geometric print. Available on Nirmohafashionhouse.com; ₹18,450.
FRINGE LENGTH
Label RÉIK co-ord set features a denim “Denker" shirt with signature sleeves and a classic fitted skirt with front pleats and hem fringes. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹38,000.
MOTIF ART
Denim shorts featuring the Givenchy's Monogram 72 motif of four interlocking Gs in an oblique allover pattern. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹1.04 lakh.
PUNK IS PINK
Pink jacket in denim base from label Roseroom by Isha Jajodia comes with applique and lace embroidery. Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹85,000.
EXTRA EDGE
Matte chrome leather shoes with cross straps and detachable grey denim fabric that can be clipped on. Available on Theshopyohjiyamamoto.com; ₹78,887.
PATCH WORK
Black net sari featuring a collage of denim patches digitally printed on to the fabric. Available on Elahe.in; ₹24,780.
ELLIE ON THE GO
Studio Immri's denim handbag comes adorned with delicate flower quilting, flower eye detail, a bow on the top handle and a chain sling. Available on Studioimmri.com; ₹8,500.
ORGANIC CHIC
Label Chloé’s iconic bucket hat is made from organic cotton denim. A gold-toned logo adorns the side. Available on Chloe.com; ₹42,477.