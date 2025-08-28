A style guide on how to look fashionably frumpy

Frumpy and fashionable? We know what you're thinking: is it even possible to lump these two words that sit on the extreme ends of the fashion spectrum together? How can one be frumpy, dishevelled and look good at the same time? Well, that's where the “Frazzled English Woman" aesthetic (#frazelledenglishwoman) comes into the picture.

This microtrend that got it's name in 2022 courtesy Australian fashion magazine RUSSH, takes inspiration from British heroines - particularly in the 90s and early 00s - like Renée Zellweger in the movie, Bridget Jones or Kate Winslet's character Iris Simpkins in The Holiday. The website, aesthetics.fandom.com, even lists Keira Knightly's character in Love Actually as inspiration for this aesthetic which basically is a disparate layering of separates - think sloppy t-shirt with a men's plaid shirt worn over a pair of jeans or a long skirt and a scraggly scarf wrapped around the neck.

The frazzled look, most articles online suggest, is finished with hair loosely tied in a claw clip and crummy sneakers or worn out boots. While Carrie Bradshaw from the cult show, Sex and the City, is never caught looking frumpy – the horror of the sheer thought! – the erratic mixing and matching she does with her skirts and tops and accessories plays into this look – I mean doesn't she give you the impression that she went blindly into her closet and picked things that looked fine to her but zany to the rest of us?

The look can be adopted by men too – don't ask why but Harry Styles' latest looks around London town seem like he picked his outfits blindly. If you are a busybody with barely any time to think of what to wear – or you really don't care much about whether your sock matches your shirt, well, this is the look you want to adopt. The trick is in picking outfits made from quality fabrics and keeping the look relaxed and just a pinch untidy. Lounge's round up for the week shows how to own the look without breaking a sweat.

WARM & FUZZY

A thin, long scarf is an essential part of the frumpy and frazzled look. Red is a popular colour but neutrals are just as good to complement your outfit. Remember to pick one made from good-quality wool. This is why we've chosen this red, black and grey check scarf from Acne Studios. Made of a soft mohair blend, it has got fringed ends and an embroidered logo. Warm and fuzzy and in colours that will go with almost every outfit, what's not to love, eh? Available on Acnestudios.com; ₹23,398.

View Full Image Miu Miu Polo Neck Zipper Sweatshirt

SIT LOOSE

One key reason why the frumpy look is gaining popularity is because it is completely anti-algorithm. This aesthetic is about owning imperfections, not brushing them away. Miumiu's new collection feels like a response to the fickle world of trends we live in. This cocoa brown and blue sweatshirt in a relaxed fit features a polo collar, side zipper detail and long sleeves with knitted cuffs and can be layered with pants, a shirt, a scarf and a hat. Available on Miumiu.com; ₹3.43 lakh.

View Full Image Loewe Green Coat in Cotton Jacquard

ART IN WEAVE

Along with a scarf, a long coat is another popular accessory of the frazzled aesthetic. Instead of picking a long coat in safe colours like beige or black, go for a vividly-coloured one like this Loewe green + multicoloured single-breasted coat with fringes on the cuffs and hem. A part of the LOEWE x Albers collection, the coat has been woven in cotton jacquard inspired by textile artist Anni Albers’ “Pasture" tapestry. You'd be wearing art every time you donned it. Available on Loewe.com; Price on request.

Also Read | Pom it up: How to wear fashion inspired by the pomegranate

View Full Image Cord Studio ‘Emily’ Skirt

GET INKED

A midi or long skirt that can be worn over a boyfriend shirt or a bulky cardigan is another popular frumpy look. This ankle-length skirt in an A-line silhouette from indie brand Cord Studio is a versatile skirt that would look good in any combination. The intricate ink folk embroidery and lace inserts are great add-ons that make this skirt a good addition to your wardrobe. Available on Cordstudio.in; ₹12,000.

View Full Image Kartik Research Distressed Intarsia Kala Cotton Cardigan

CARDI-G

To complete the frumpy look, what you'd need is a chunky cardigan that lends an element of practicality and warmth. This men’s cardigan from label Kartik Research is crafted from naturally dyed kala cotton; distressed by hand, it is intarsia-knitted with flowers along the hem and fastens with oversized mother-of-pearl buttons. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹53,386.

View Full Image Valentino Garavani Cotton And Lurex Top

PUFFED UP

This blue cotton and lurex top doesn't look dowdy in any way but it comes in a style that would go well with any pairing – be it a long skirt, wide-legged denims or a short skirt as seen on the model. The long puff-sleeved top features a Petales D’Amour print all over with embroidered plastron and tassels that makes it look pretty. Available on Valentino.com; ₹3.51 lakh.

View Full Image Khaite ‘Clive’ Boots

STOMPERS

A pair of well-worn boots are an obvious choice for the frumpy look as they are versatile and hardy. But instead of wearing out your old boots, you could pick these sharp yet rustic boots from label Khait. Designed in a snip-toe silhouette with a deliberately tilted shaft, the boots are made from hand-worked, vegetable-tanned leather brushed to a rich patina. Stomp away in style. Available on Khaite.com; ₹1.51 lakh.

View Full Image Zimmermann ‘Goldentime’ Large Tote Bag

BIG WAVE

And finally, we come to bags. A busy woman or man with little to no time to dress would naturally want to carry a large bag which they could load up with books, an extra pair of shoes, a scarf, a bottle of water and anything they loved. This large tote bag from Zimmerman makes the cut for us. Handwoven in raffia, the tote’s silhouette is surf-inspired and features a unique zebra crochet pattern and an infinite tubular handle that is adorned with surfboard-inspired hardware. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹1.29 lakh.

Also Read | Why Pero's Aneeth Arora believes in the power of wearing flowers