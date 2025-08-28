A style guide on how to look fashionably frumpy

The look can be adopted by men too – don't ask why but Harry Styles' latest looks around London town seem like he picked his outfits blindly. If you are a busybody with barely any time to think of what to wear – or you really don't care much about whether your sock matches your shirt, well, this is the look you want to adopt. The trick is in picking outfits made from quality fabrics and keeping the look relaxed and just a pinch untidy. Lounge's round up for the week shows how to own the look without breaking a sweat.