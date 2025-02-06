Source: Your style guide for Valentine's Day

HEART FOR ART
Vibrantly-coloured glass and metal wall sculpture from Karo Studios designed as a homage to love. Available on Karostudios.com; Price on request.
HEART EMOJI
Off-white all over motif embroidered sari with scallop edges paired with embroidered kala cotton balloon sleeve blouse. Available on Elahe.in; ₹28,500.
PRETTY PRINT
Midi dress, made from Mikado fabric, with rose creeper print and rose detail on the bust. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹68,000.
GOLD GLARE
Heart-shaped sunglasses made from gold-tone metal and acetate-tipped arms. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹46,717.
SATIN SPIN
Strappy satin stilettos appliquéd at the back with a long-stem rose. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; ₹1.31 lakh.
CRYSTAL GAZE
Black rose earrings with crystal droplet detail. Available on Magdabutrym.com; ₹41,843.
SILVER JOY
Silver-toned clutch with faceted finish crafted from Lucite featuring crystal embellishment, knot detailing, detachable chain-link shoulder strap and clasp fastening. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹2.63 lakh.