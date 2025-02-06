Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your style guide for Valentine's Day

Source: Your style guide for Valentine's Day

Team Lounge

From heart-shaped sunglasses and clutch to a rose print dress and hoes appliquéd with red roses, Lounge's style file for Valentine's Day is all about hearts and roses 

Love 1 from Karo Studios

HEART FOR ART

Vibrantly-coloured glass and metal wall sculpture from Karo Studios designed as a homage to love. Available on Karostudios.com; Price on request.

Mati Off White Heart Embroidered Sari Set

HEART EMOJI

Off-white all over motif embroidered sari with scallop edges paired with embroidered kala cotton balloon sleeve blouse. Available on Elahe.in; 28,500.

Gauri & Nainika Pink Rose Print Mikado Midi Dress

PRETTY PRINT

Midi dress, made from Mikado fabric, with rose creeper print and rose detail on the bust. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 68,000.

Gucci Heart-shaped Gold-Tone Sunglasses

GOLD GLARE

Heart-shaped sunglasses made from gold-tone metal and acetate-tipped arms. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 46,717.

Dolce & Gabbana ‘Keira’ Sandals with Rose Embellishment

SATIN SPIN

Strappy satin stilettos appliquéd at the back with a long-stem rose. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; 1.31 lakh.

Magda Butrym Mini Rose Crystal-Embellished Drop Earrings

CRYSTAL GAZE

Black rose earrings with crystal droplet detail. Available on Magdabutrym.com; 41,843.
Jimmy Choo Faceted Heart Clutch Bag

SILVER JOY

Silver-toned clutch with faceted finish crafted from Lucite featuring crystal embellishment, knot detailing, detachable chain-link shoulder strap and clasp fastening. Available on Farfetch.com; 2.63 lakh.

