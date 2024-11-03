Source: Your style guide on how to slay in statement browns

This season, browns – be it rich chocolate brown or cognac – are hot and Lounge shows you how to wear the colour that signifies understated luxury

Published3 Nov 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Bottega Veneta Scudo Oversized Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Scudo Oversized Sunglasses

Big Face Card

Oversized brown-framed sunglasses with grey lenses crafted from bio-based material called Eastman acetate renew. Available on Mytheresa.com; 38,120.

Saint Laurent Twist-neck Garter Blouse

Cocoa Lux

Long blouse with a twisted turtleneck, padded shoulders and garter belt straps at the hem, all made with certified silk. Available on Ysl.com; 4.32lakh. 

Gabriela Hearst Small ‘Diana’ Bag in Cognac Nappa Leather

Shape Shifter

The cognac-toned small “Diana” bag from label Gabriela Hearst is crafted from Nappa leather and named after singer, actress and record producer Diana Ross. The handbag with a structured top handle sports a distinct accordion-like silhouette. Available on Gabrielahearst.com; 2.48lakh.

Louis Vuitton Single-Breasted Nubuck Leather Jacket

Natty West

Elegant single-breasted jacket from Louis Vuitton's fall-winter 2024 collection. Tailored in soft nubuck leather it comes with details inspired by the American Far West such as a Western yoke and flap pockets, vertical piped pockets on the chest ornamented with Monogram Flower embroidery and ornamental turquoise buttons. Available on Louisvuitton.com; 4.60lakh. 

Miu Miu Bull Denim Miniskirt

Hem Theory

Miniskirt reinterpreted in the label’s signature aesthetic is made from garment-dyed bull denim in the shade of brown and has a raw cut hem. Available on Miumiu.com; 79,837. 

Self-Portrait Brown Lace Maxi Dress

Brown Crush

Maxi dress crafted from lace features a sheer skirt and a plunging bodice with a keyhole cut-out. Available on Self-portrait.com; 70,878. 

Amina Muaddi 'Barbara’ Patent Leather Pumps

Hot on Heels

Amina Muadi “Barbara” pumps in chocolate tone with angular pointed toes and 105mm heels are made from croc-effect patent-leather. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 84,910. 

Valentino Garavani Toile Iconographe Silk Bandeau Scarf

Logo Type

Silk scarf in brown-beige tones features label Valentino Garavani’s iconic motif on one side and the brand's logo lettering on the edges of the other side. Available on Farfetch.com; 20,849.

