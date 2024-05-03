Star Wars Day: a guide to celebrate May the 4th Be With You

Team Lounge 1 min read 03 May 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Swarovski Star Wars-Mandalorian, The Child crystal figurine
Swarovski Star Wars-Mandalorian, The Child crystal figurine

Summary

A curation of items perfect for ‘Star Wars’ Day, including a Swarovski figurine of The Child, adidas Ozelia sneakers inspired by Boba Fett’s Starship, and a straight-fit Sameer Madan dress to channel your inner Princess Leia

Groggu Love
‘The Child’ figurine from the ‘Star Wars’ collection expertly crafted with 251 facets of sparkling green and gold tone crystal. Available on swarovski.com; 13,900. 

Ophelia Dress by label Sameer Madan
View Full Image
Ophelia Dress by label Sameer Madan

A Vision of Leia
Straight-fit, mid-calf length white dress constructed with stitched faux leather lines and metallic loops on the side seam from label Sameer Madan. Available on sameermadan.com; 34,000.

Also read: 6 fantastic complicated watches that do more than just tell the time 

Star Wars X RockLove Ahsoka Tano Collar
View Full Image
Star Wars X RockLove Ahsoka Tano Collar

Rebel Stripes
Inspired by Ahsoka Tano and her iconic look in Star Wars Rebels, this statement collar is handcrafted from artisanal brass with grey-blue patterns painted on white enamel. Available on rocklove.com; 14,605. 

Extreme shirt jacket in milky blue by Viktor&Rolf
View Full Image
Extreme shirt jacket in milky blue by Viktor&Rolf

Sky Walker
Oversized boxy classic shirt jacket crafted from milky blue taffeta from Viktor&Rolf’s ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2024 collection. Available on viktor-rolf.com; 79,601. 

Also read: What sleeves say about fashion's past and present 

Junya Watanabe MAN Black V-neck Zipped Gilet
View Full Image
Junya Watanabe MAN Black V-neck Zipped Gilet

Solo's Vest
Channel your inner Han Solo in this black sleeveless gilet with front zip and buckle fastening. Available on farfetch.com; 1,77,353.   

Alaïa black cutout leather waist belt
View Full Image
Alaïa black cutout leather waist belt

Hip-Shooter
Sculptural belt crafted from smooth black leather with a dramatically contoured profile detailed with cut-outs and side buckles. Available on net-a-porter.com; 1,73,356. 

adidas Ozelia ‘Star Wars’ sneakers
View Full Image
adidas Ozelia ‘Star Wars’ sneakers

Space Cruiser
Sneakers inspired by Boba Fett's Starship from the Star Wars saga crafted from cream-white leather with graphic print all over. Available on farfetch.com; 14,597.

Also read: Nobody has pushed chikankari out there: Ali Fazal

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue