Star Wars Day: a guide to celebrate May the 4th Be With You
SummaryA curation of items perfect for ‘Star Wars’ Day, including a Swarovski figurine of The Child, adidas Ozelia sneakers inspired by Boba Fett’s Starship, and a straight-fit Sameer Madan dress to channel your inner Princess Leia
Groggu Love
‘The Child’ figurine from the ‘Star Wars’ collection expertly crafted with 251 facets of sparkling green and gold tone crystal. Available on swarovski.com; ₹13,900.
A Vision of Leia
Straight-fit, mid-calf length white dress constructed with stitched faux leather lines and metallic loops on the side seam from label Sameer Madan. Available on sameermadan.com; ₹34,000.
Also read: 6 fantastic complicated watches that do more than just tell the time
Rebel Stripes
Inspired by Ahsoka Tano and her iconic look in Star Wars Rebels, this statement collar is handcrafted from artisanal brass with grey-blue patterns painted on white enamel. Available on rocklove.com; ₹14,605.
Sky Walker
Oversized boxy classic shirt jacket crafted from milky blue taffeta from Viktor&Rolf’s ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2024 collection. Available on viktor-rolf.com; ₹79,601.
Also read: What sleeves say about fashion's past and present
Solo's Vest
Channel your inner Han Solo in this black sleeveless gilet with front zip and buckle fastening. Available on farfetch.com; ₹1,77,353.
Hip-Shooter
Sculptural belt crafted from smooth black leather with a dramatically contoured profile detailed with cut-outs and side buckles. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹1,73,356.
Space Cruiser
Sneakers inspired by Boba Fett's Starship from the Star Wars saga crafted from cream-white leather with graphic print all over. Available on farfetch.com; ₹14,597.
Also read: Nobody has pushed chikankari out there: Ali Fazal