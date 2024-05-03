Star Wars Day: a guide to celebrate May the 4th Be With You

Groggu Love

‘The Child’ figurine from the ‘Star Wars’ collection expertly crafted with 251 facets of sparkling green and gold tone crystal. Available on swarovski.com; ₹13,900.

View Full Image Ophelia Dress by label Sameer Madan

A Vision of Leia

Straight-fit, mid-calf length white dress constructed with stitched faux leather lines and metallic loops on the side seam from label Sameer Madan. Available on sameermadan.com; ₹34,000.

View Full Image Star Wars X RockLove Ahsoka Tano Collar

Rebel Stripes

Inspired by Ahsoka Tano and her iconic look in Star Wars Rebels, this statement collar is handcrafted from artisanal brass with grey-blue patterns painted on white enamel. Available on rocklove.com; ₹14,605.

View Full Image Extreme shirt jacket in milky blue by Viktor&Rolf

Sky Walker

Oversized boxy classic shirt jacket crafted from milky blue taffeta from Viktor&Rolf’s ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2024 collection. Available on viktor-rolf.com; ₹79,601.

View Full Image Junya Watanabe MAN Black V-neck Zipped Gilet

Solo's Vest

Channel your inner Han Solo in this black sleeveless gilet with front zip and buckle fastening. Available on farfetch.com; ₹1,77,353.

View Full Image Alaïa black cutout leather waist belt

Hip-Shooter

Sculptural belt crafted from smooth black leather with a dramatically contoured profile detailed with cut-outs and side buckles. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹1,73,356.

View Full Image adidas Ozelia ‘Star Wars’ sneakers

Space Cruiser

Sneakers inspired by Boba Fett's Starship from the Star Wars saga crafted from cream-white leather with graphic print all over. Available on farfetch.com; ₹14,597.

