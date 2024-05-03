Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Star Wars Day: a guide to celebrate May the 4th Be With You

Star Wars Day: a guide to celebrate May the 4th Be With You

Team Lounge

A curation of items perfect for ‘Star Wars’ Day, including a Swarovski figurine of The Child, adidas Ozelia sneakers inspired by Boba Fett’s Starship, and a straight-fit Sameer Madan dress to channel your inner Princess Leia

Swarovski Star Wars-Mandalorian, The Child crystal figurine

Groggu Love‘The Child’ figurine from the ‘Star Wars’ collection expertly crafted with 251 facets of sparkling green and gold tone crystal. Available on swarovski.com; 13,900.

Ophelia Dress by label Sameer Madan

A Vision of LeiaStraight-fit, mid-calf length white dress constructed with stitched faux leather lines and metallic loops on the side seam from label Sameer Madan. Available on sameermadan.com; 34,000.

Also read: 6 fantastic complicated watches that do more than just tell the time

Star Wars X RockLove Ahsoka Tano Collar

Rebel StripesInspired by Ahsoka Tano and her iconic look in Star Wars Rebels, this statement collar is handcrafted from artisanal brass with grey-blue patterns painted on white enamel. Available on rocklove.com; 14,605.

Extreme shirt jacket in milky blue by Viktor&Rolf

Sky WalkerOversized boxy classic shirt jacket crafted from milky blue taffeta from Viktor&Rolf’s ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2024 collection. Available on viktor-rolf.com; 79,601.

Also read: What sleeves say about fashion's past and present

Junya Watanabe MAN Black V-neck Zipped Gilet

Solo's VestChannel your inner Han Solo in this black sleeveless gilet with front zip and buckle fastening. Available on farfetch.com; 1,77,353.

Alaïa black cutout leather waist belt

Hip-ShooterSculptural belt crafted from smooth black leather with a dramatically contoured profile detailed with cut-outs and side buckles. Available on net-a-porter.com; 1,73,356.

adidas Ozelia ‘Star Wars’ sneakers

Space CruiserSneakers inspired by Boba Fett's Starship from the Star Wars saga crafted from cream-white leather with graphic print all over. Available on farfetch.com; 14,597.

Also read: Nobody has pushed chikankari out there: Ali Fazal

