Lounge
Source: Your guide to nautical-inspired fashion
SummaryTake your cues for nautical fashion, one of 2025's top trends, from this roundup that includes a trompe l’oeil print t-shirt, a sailor hat, a top with sailor collar and classic boat shoes
HEADS-UP
Sailor hat from label Maison Michel comes with a flat crown, curved peak, quilting and braid detailing, and leopard print throughout. Available on Editorialist.com; ₹45,472.
