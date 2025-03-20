Explore

Source: Your guide to nautical-inspired fashion

Maison Michel Abby Sailor Hat
Maison Michel Abby Sailor Hat

Summary

Take your cues for nautical fashion, one of 2025's top trends, from this roundup that includes a trompe l’oeil print t-shirt, a sailor hat, a top with sailor collar and classic boat shoes

HEADS-UP

Sailor hat from label Maison Michel comes with a flat crown, curved peak, quilting and braid detailing, and leopard print throughout. Available on Editorialist.com; 45,472. 

Quod Scarlet Sailor Top
View Full Image
Quod Scarlet Sailor Top

HOT COLLAR

Scarlet-coloured blouse in cheesecloth featuring a double sailor collar with ruff detailing, and a cutout front with attached strings. Available on Quodbyikshitpande.com; 14,990. 

Versace Greca Nautical Tie-Neck Blouse
View Full Image
Versace Greca Nautical Tie-Neck Blouse

TIES AND KNOTS

Long-sleeved shirt in blue and gold tones featuring a Versace Allover pattern and an overlaid Greca nautical print with a lavallière-tie. Available on Mytheresa.com; 72,752.

Alara Velvet Feather Bag
View Full Image
Alara Velvet Feather Bag

FIN DRAMA

Label The Right Sided’s ‘Alara’ bag is crafted from micro velvet and features an embroidered fish motif and faux feather detail. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 19,500.

Ralph Lauren High-Rise Flare Sailor Jean
View Full Image
Ralph Lauren High-Rise Flare Sailor Jean

IN STRIDE

Flare jeans made from light-wash denim feature a high rise and a nautical-inspired bib front. Available on Ralphlauren.global; 26,200. 

Jean Paul Gaultier The Sailor-Style Trompe L’oeil T-Shirt.
View Full Image
Jean Paul Gaultier The Sailor-Style Trompe L’oeil T-Shirt.

LOOKALIKE

Oversized black cotton t-shirt featuring a trompe l’oeil print on the front of shiny Breton stripes. Available on Fashion.jeanpaulgaultier.com; 17,859.

Yuketen Men’s Leather Boat Shoes.
View Full Image
Yuketen Men’s Leather Boat Shoes.

TOP DECK

Shoes in classic boat style crafted from pebble-grain leather and accented with hexagonal gold-tone hardware. Available on Mrporter.com; 78,404.

L’Objet Seashell Coaster Set.
View Full Image
L’Objet Seashell Coaster Set.

SEA SERVE

Coaster set, inspired by seashells, crafted from antique-gold plated brass. Available on Farfetch.com; 25,892. 

