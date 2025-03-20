Source: Your guide to nautical-inspired fashion

Sailor hat from label Maison Michel comes with a flat crown, curved peak, quilting and braid detailing, and leopard print throughout. Available on Editorialist.com; ₹45,472.

View Full Image Quod Scarlet Sailor Top

HOT COLLAR

Scarlet-coloured blouse in cheesecloth featuring a double sailor collar with ruff detailing, and a cutout front with attached strings. Available on Quodbyikshitpande.com; ₹14,990.

View Full Image Versace Greca Nautical Tie-Neck Blouse

TIES AND KNOTS

Long-sleeved shirt in blue and gold tones featuring a Versace Allover pattern and an overlaid Greca nautical print with a lavallière-tie. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹72,752.

View Full Image Alara Velvet Feather Bag

FIN DRAMA

Label The Right Sided’s ‘Alara’ bag is crafted from micro velvet and features an embroidered fish motif and faux feather detail. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹19,500.

View Full Image Ralph Lauren High-Rise Flare Sailor Jean

IN STRIDE

Flare jeans made from light-wash denim feature a high rise and a nautical-inspired bib front. Available on Ralphlauren.global; ₹26,200.

View Full Image Jean Paul Gaultier The Sailor-Style Trompe L’oeil T-Shirt.

LOOKALIKE

Oversized black cotton t-shirt featuring a trompe l’oeil print on the front of shiny Breton stripes. Available on Fashion.jeanpaulgaultier.com; ₹17,859.

View Full Image Yuketen Men’s Leather Boat Shoes.

TOP DECK

Shoes in classic boat style crafted from pebble-grain leather and accented with hexagonal gold-tone hardware. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹78,404.

View Full Image L’Objet Seashell Coaster Set.

SEA SERVE

Coaster set, inspired by seashells, crafted from antique-gold plated brass. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹25,892.

