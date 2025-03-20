Source: Your guide to nautical-inspired fashion

HEADS-UP
Sailor hat from label Maison Michel comes with a flat crown, curved peak, quilting and braid detailing, and leopard print throughout. Available on Editorialist.com; ₹45,472.
HOT COLLAR
Scarlet-coloured blouse in cheesecloth featuring a double sailor collar with ruff detailing, and a cutout front with attached strings. Available on Quodbyikshitpande.com; ₹14,990.
TIES AND KNOTS
Long-sleeved shirt in blue and gold tones featuring a Versace Allover pattern and an overlaid Greca nautical print with a lavallière-tie. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹72,752.
FIN DRAMA
Label The Right Sided’s ‘Alara’ bag is crafted from micro velvet and features an embroidered fish motif and faux feather detail. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹19,500.
IN STRIDE
Flare jeans made from light-wash denim feature a high rise and a nautical-inspired bib front. Available on Ralphlauren.global; ₹26,200.
LOOKALIKE
Oversized black cotton t-shirt featuring a trompe l’oeil print on the front of shiny Breton stripes. Available on Fashion.jeanpaulgaultier.com; ₹17,859.
TOP DECK
Shoes in classic boat style crafted from pebble-grain leather and accented with hexagonal gold-tone hardware. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹78,404.
SEA SERVE
Coaster set, inspired by seashells, crafted from antique-gold plated brass. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹25,892.