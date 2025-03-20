Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your guide to nautical-inspired fashion

Source: Your guide to nautical-inspired fashion

Team Lounge

Take your cues for nautical fashion, one of 2025's top trends, from this roundup that includes a trompe l’oeil print t-shirt, a sailor hat, a top with sailor collar and classic boat shoes

Maison Michel Abby Sailor Hat
Gift this article

HEADS-UP

Sailor hat from label Maison Michel comes with a flat crown, curved peak, quilting and braid detailing, and leopard print throughout. Available on Editorialist.com; 45,472.

Quod Scarlet Sailor Top

HOT COLLAR

Scarlet-coloured blouse in cheesecloth featuring a double sailor collar with ruff detailing, and a cutout front with attached strings. Available on Quodbyikshitpande.com; 14,990.

Versace Greca Nautical Tie-Neck Blouse

TIES AND KNOTS

Long-sleeved shirt in blue and gold tones featuring a Versace Allover pattern and an overlaid Greca nautical print with a lavallière-tie. Available on Mytheresa.com; 72,752.

Alara Velvet Feather Bag

FIN DRAMA

Label The Right Sided’s ‘Alara’ bag is crafted from micro velvet and features an embroidered fish motif and faux feather detail. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 19,500.

Ralph Lauren High-Rise Flare Sailor Jean

IN STRIDE

Flare jeans made from light-wash denim feature a high rise and a nautical-inspired bib front. Available on Ralphlauren.global; 26,200.

Jean Paul Gaultier The Sailor-Style Trompe L’oeil T-Shirt.

LOOKALIKE

Oversized black cotton t-shirt featuring a trompe l’oeil print on the front of shiny Breton stripes. Available on Fashion.jeanpaulgaultier.com; 17,859.

Yuketen Men’s Leather Boat Shoes.

TOP DECK

Shoes in classic boat style crafted from pebble-grain leather and accented with hexagonal gold-tone hardware. Available on Mrporter.com; 78,404.

L’Objet Seashell Coaster Set.

SEA SERVE

Coaster set, inspired by seashells, crafted from antique-gold plated brass. Available on Farfetch.com; 25,892.

