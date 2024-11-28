Source: Your style guide to oversized winter fashion

This winter, go big with your fashion and Lounge's style roundup shows you how with an oversized coat, barrel-shaped jeans, slouchy boots and more

Team Lounge
Updated28 Nov 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Marc Jacobs The Canvas Large Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs The Canvas Large Tote Bag

Baggage Claim

Part of THE™ collection, this spacious tote in ‘True Red’ tone is crafted from textural cotton canvas and features sturdy top handles, chunky top-sip closure, namesake branding and multiple inside pockets. Available on Marcjacobs.com; 19,003.

Also read: Source: Your shopping guide to get ready for the music festival season

Simone Rocha Embellished Faux Fur Coccoon Bow Coat

Warm Like A Furball

Oversized faux fur coat with bow detail, seasonal crest embellishment and hook and eye closure. Available on Simonerocha.com; 3.31 lakh. 

Alaïa Spiral Hoop Earrings

Twist of Steel

Go bold with these gold-toned spiral hoop earrings shaped out of thin steel wire. Available on Mytheresa.com; 63,743. 

Also read: How to add personality to your bag with a charm

Agolde ‘Balloon’ High-rise Barrel-leg Jeans

Curves Ahead

Dark denim-hued ‘Balloon’ jeans with exaggerated barrel legs that curve out at the sides. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 21,117. 

Balenciaga Oversized Printed Cotton-Jersey Hoodie

Extra-large Comfort

Yellow Balenciaga hoodie in an oversized fit made from soft cotton-jersey that's lightly faded to lend a worn-in feel. The hoodie also sports the brand's rebellious 'Darkwave' logo on the chest, arms and back. Available on Mrporter.com; 78,662. 

Paris Texas ‘Ines’ Suede Knee Boots

Big for Boots

Black ‘Ines’ boots crafted from velvety suede in a wide, slouchy shape and designed with pointed toes and 75mm curved heels. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 79,816. 

The Elder Statesman ‘Thistle’ Stripe Scarf

Bundle Up

Multi-coloured, block striped ‘Thistle’ scarf hand-knitted from brushed suri alpaca yarn. Available on Elder-statesman.com; 39,200.

Also read: How to make the ‘dhoti’ part of daily wear

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeStyleSource: Your style guide to oversized winter fashion

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    568.00
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    44.2 (8.44%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.35
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.43%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,182.00
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -17.75 (-1.48%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,454.90
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    56.55 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eid Parry India share price

    872.50
    01:46 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    24.15 (2.85%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,107.05
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    24.85 (1.19%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,890.75
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    34.35 (0.71%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,448.80
    01:46 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -14.35 (-0.41%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,071.50
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -401.3 (-6.2%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,115.70
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -72.2 (-6.08%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,416.70
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -88.8 (-5.9%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    647.70
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -33.05 (-4.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    01:33 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    297.85
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.1 (8.01%)

    Adani Power share price

    563.80
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40 (7.64%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.77
    01:48 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.21 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.