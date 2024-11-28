Source: Your style guide to oversized winter fashion

This winter, go big with your fashion and Lounge's style roundup shows you how with an oversized coat, barrel-shaped jeans, slouchy boots and more

Baggage Claim Part of THE™ collection, this spacious tote in ‘True Red’ tone is crafted from textural cotton canvas and features sturdy top handles, chunky top-sip closure, namesake branding and multiple inside pockets. Available on Marcjacobs.com; ₹19,003. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Simone Rocha Embellished Faux Fur Coccoon Bow Coat

Warm Like A Furball Oversized faux fur coat with bow detail, seasonal crest embellishment and hook and eye closure. Available on Simonerocha.com; ₹3.31 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alaïa Spiral Hoop Earrings

Twist of Steel Go bold with these gold-toned spiral hoop earrings shaped out of thin steel wire. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹63,743.

Also read: How to add personality to your bag with a charm

Agolde ‘Balloon’ High-rise Barrel-leg Jeans

Curves Ahead Dark denim-hued ‘Balloon’ jeans with exaggerated barrel legs that curve out at the sides. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹21,117. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balenciaga Oversized Printed Cotton-Jersey Hoodie

Extra-large Comfort Yellow Balenciaga hoodie in an oversized fit made from soft cotton-jersey that's lightly faded to lend a worn-in feel. The hoodie also sports the brand's rebellious 'Darkwave' logo on the chest, arms and back. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹78,662.

Paris Texas ‘Ines’ Suede Knee Boots

Big for Boots Black ‘Ines’ boots crafted from velvety suede in a wide, slouchy shape and designed with pointed toes and 75mm curved heels. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹79,816.

The Elder Statesman ‘Thistle’ Stripe Scarf