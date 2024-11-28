Source: Your style guide to oversized winter fashion

Baggage Claim
Part of THE™ collection, this spacious tote in ‘True Red’ tone is crafted from textural cotton canvas and features sturdy top handles, chunky top-sip closure, namesake branding and multiple inside pockets. Available on Marcjacobs.com; ₹19,003.
Warm Like A Furball
Oversized faux fur coat with bow detail, seasonal crest embellishment and hook and eye closure. Available on Simonerocha.com; ₹3.31 lakh.
Twist of Steel
Go bold with these gold-toned spiral hoop earrings shaped out of thin steel wire. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹63,743.
Curves Ahead
Dark denim-hued ‘Balloon’ jeans with exaggerated barrel legs that curve out at the sides. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹21,117.
Extra-large Comfort
Yellow Balenciaga hoodie in an oversized fit made from soft cotton-jersey that's lightly faded to lend a worn-in feel. The hoodie also sports the brand's rebellious 'Darkwave' logo on the chest, arms and back. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹78,662.
Big for Boots
Black ‘Ines’ boots crafted from velvety suede in a wide, slouchy shape and designed with pointed toes and 75mm curved heels. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹79,816.
Bundle Up
Multi-coloured, block striped ‘Thistle’ scarf hand-knitted from brushed suri alpaca yarn. Available on Elder-statesman.com; ₹39,200.