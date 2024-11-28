Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your style guide to oversized winter fashion

Source: Your style guide to oversized winter fashion

Team Lounge

This winter, go big with your fashion and Lounge's style roundup shows you how with an oversized coat, barrel-shaped jeans, slouchy boots and more

Marc Jacobs The Canvas Large Tote Bag

Baggage Claim

Part of THE™ collection, this spacious tote in ‘True Red’ tone is crafted from textural cotton canvas and features sturdy top handles, chunky top-sip closure, namesake branding and multiple inside pockets. Available on Marcjacobs.com; 19,003.

Simone Rocha Embellished Faux Fur Coccoon Bow Coat

Warm Like A Furball

Oversized faux fur coat with bow detail, seasonal crest embellishment and hook and eye closure. Available on Simonerocha.com; 3.31 lakh.

Alaïa Spiral Hoop Earrings

Twist of Steel

Go bold with these gold-toned spiral hoop earrings shaped out of thin steel wire. Available on Mytheresa.com; 63,743.

Agolde ‘Balloon’ High-rise Barrel-leg Jeans

Curves Ahead

Dark denim-hued ‘Balloon’ jeans with exaggerated barrel legs that curve out at the sides. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 21,117.

Balenciaga Oversized Printed Cotton-Jersey Hoodie

Extra-large Comfort

Yellow Balenciaga hoodie in an oversized fit made from soft cotton-jersey that's lightly faded to lend a worn-in feel. The hoodie also sports the brand's rebellious 'Darkwave' logo on the chest, arms and back. Available on Mrporter.com; 78,662.

Paris Texas ‘Ines’ Suede Knee Boots

Big for Boots

Black ‘Ines’ boots crafted from velvety suede in a wide, slouchy shape and designed with pointed toes and 75mm curved heels. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 79,816.

The Elder Statesman ‘Thistle’ Stripe Scarf

Bundle Up

Multi-coloured, block striped ‘Thistle’ scarf hand-knitted from brushed suri alpaca yarn. Available on Elder-statesman.com; 39,200.

