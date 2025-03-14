Lounge
Source: Get your summer floral inspiration from this style guide
SummarySummer is abloom and this roundup, featuring a pair of stunning mules, a sweeping anarkali, a carnation-filled handbag and more, is just the botanical inspiration you need
BLOOMS IN BROCADE
Multicoloured floral print ‘Keira’ mules made from printed brocade with gemstone embellishment set atop 60-mm heels. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; ₹93,928.
