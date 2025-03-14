Source: Get your summer floral inspiration from this style guide

Multicoloured floral print ‘Keira’ mules made from printed brocade with gemstone embellishment set atop 60-mm heels. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; ₹93,928.

View Full Image Rohit Bal Embroidered Anarkali Set With Dupatta.

GRAND LAYERS

Ivory embroidered anarkali set crafted from premium chanderi fabric features intricate floral embroidery and comes with a dupatta. Available on Elahe.in; ₹1.74 lakh.

View Full Image Valentino Garavani Camp-Collar Tasselled Floral-Print Linen Shirt.

OLD-WORLD CHARM

Valentino Garavani camp-collar shirt in loose fit made from lightweight linen featuring a colourful vintage floral motif and fringed tassels along the cuffs and hem. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.40 lakh.

View Full Image ZIMMERMANN Crush Embellished Velvet-Trimmed Printed Linen and Silk-Blend Mini Dress.

VISION IN BLUE

Zimmermann 'Crush' mini dress made from linen and silk-blend and printed with an ’80s-inspired hand-drawn motif that lends a trompe l’oeil effect. The dress features a twist-front detail, a cutout, and bows and sparkling crystals along the adjustable velvet straps and belt. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹1.33 lakh.

View Full Image Simone Rocha Carnation Pocket Leather-trimmed Tote Bag.

MAD ABOUT CARNATIONS

Top handle bag composed of mesh and leather, featuring front pockets with seasonal carnation flower detail and leather trim throughout. Available on Simonerocha.com; ₹55,719.

View Full Image Punit Balana Ghagri Maxi.

PRETTY AS A PAINTING

Dusky pink floral cutout maxi made in satin silk and accented with coin work. Available on Punitbalana.in; ₹22,500.

View Full Image Jennifer Behr Gladiolus Pendant Necklace.

A BOLD BOTANICAL STATEMENT

Jennifer Behr necklace crafted from 18 karat gold-plated brass featuring an oversized, meticulously shaped gladiolus blossom, comes with a clasp fastening. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹24533.

View Full Image Home Furnishings from the ‘Haldi’ Collection by Gaurang Home.

SUNFLOWER CHEER

A sunny curation of home furnishings including bedsheets, comforters, pillowcases and lampshades, adorned with intricate floral and geometric motifs, from the ‘Haldi’ collection by Gaurang Home, founded by textile and fashion designer Gaurang Shah. Available on Instagram.com/gauranghome; price on request.