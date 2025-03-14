Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Get your summer floral inspiration from this style guide

Source: Get your summer floral inspiration from this style guide

Team Lounge

Summer is abloom and this roundup, featuring a pair of stunning mules, a sweeping anarkali, a carnation-filled handbag and more, is just the botanical inspiration you need

Dolce&Gabbana Kiera Floral Embellished Brocade Mules.
BLOOMS IN BROCADE

Multicoloured floral print ‘Keira’ mules made from printed brocade with gemstone embellishment set atop 60-mm heels. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; 93,928.

BLOOMS IN BROCADE

Multicoloured floral print 'Keira' mules made from printed brocade with gemstone embellishment set atop 60-mm heels. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; 93,928.

Also read: Source: Your shopping guide to elevated athleisure

Also read: Source: Your shopping guide to elevated athleisure
Rohit Bal Embroidered Anarkali Set With Dupatta.

GRAND LAYERS

Ivory embroidered anarkali set crafted from premium chanderi fabric features intricate floral embroidery and comes with a dupatta. Available on Elahe.in; 1.74 lakh.

Valentino Garavani Camp-Collar Tasselled Floral-Print Linen Shirt.

OLD-WORLD CHARM

Valentino Garavani camp-collar shirt in loose fit made from lightweight linen featuring a colourful vintage floral motif and fringed tassels along the cuffs and hem. Available on Mrporter.com; 1.40 lakh.

ZIMMERMANN Crush Embellished Velvet-Trimmed Printed Linen and Silk-Blend Mini Dress.

VISION IN BLUE

Zimmermann 'Crush' mini dress made from linen and silk-blend and printed with an ’80s-inspired hand-drawn motif that lends a trompe l’oeil effect. The dress features a twist-front detail, a cutout, and bows and sparkling crystals along the adjustable velvet straps and belt. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 1.33 lakh.

Also read: Celebrating 15 years of Shivan & Narresh

Simone Rocha Carnation Pocket Leather-trimmed Tote Bag.

MAD ABOUT CARNATIONS

Top handle bag composed of mesh and leather, featuring front pockets with seasonal carnation flower detail and leather trim throughout. Available on Simonerocha.com; 55,719.

Punit Balana Ghagri Maxi.

PRETTY AS A PAINTING

Dusky pink floral cutout maxi made in satin silk and accented with coin work. Available on Punitbalana.in; 22,500.

Jennifer Behr Gladiolus Pendant Necklace.

A BOLD BOTANICAL STATEMENT

Jennifer Behr necklace crafted from 18 karat gold-plated brass featuring an oversized, meticulously shaped gladiolus blossom, comes with a clasp fastening. Available on Mytheresa.com; 24533.

Home Furnishings from the ‘Haldi’ Collection by Gaurang Home.

SUNFLOWER CHEER

A sunny curation of home furnishings including bedsheets, comforters, pillowcases and lampshades, adorned with intricate floral and geometric motifs, from the ‘Haldi’ collection by Gaurang Home, founded by textile and fashion designer Gaurang Shah. Available on Instagram.com/gauranghome; price on request.

Also read: Why Kilian Paris wants to seduce India's perfume buyers

