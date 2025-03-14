Source: Get your summer floral inspiration from this style guide

VISION IN BLUE

Zimmermann 'Crush' mini dress made from linen and silk-blend and printed with an ’80s-inspired hand-drawn motif that lends a trompe l’oeil effect. The dress features a twist-front detail, a cutout, and bows and sparkling crystals along the adjustable velvet straps and belt. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹1.33 lakh.