Source: Get your summer floral inspiration from this style guide

BLOOMS IN BROCADE
Multicoloured floral print ‘Keira’ mules made from printed brocade with gemstone embellishment set atop 60-mm heels. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; ₹93,928.
BLOOMS IN BROCADE
Multicoloured floral print ‘Keira’ mules made from printed brocade with gemstone embellishment set atop 60-mm heels. Available on Dolcegabbana.com; ₹93,928.
Also read: Source: Your shopping guide to elevated athleisure
GRAND LAYERS
Ivory embroidered anarkali set crafted from premium chanderi fabric features intricate floral embroidery and comes with a dupatta. Available on Elahe.in; ₹1.74 lakh.
OLD-WORLD CHARM
Valentino Garavani camp-collar shirt in loose fit made from lightweight linen featuring a colourful vintage floral motif and fringed tassels along the cuffs and hem. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.40 lakh.
VISION IN BLUE
Zimmermann 'Crush' mini dress made from linen and silk-blend and printed with an ’80s-inspired hand-drawn motif that lends a trompe l’oeil effect. The dress features a twist-front detail, a cutout, and bows and sparkling crystals along the adjustable velvet straps and belt. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹1.33 lakh.
Also read: Celebrating 15 years of Shivan & Narresh
MAD ABOUT CARNATIONS
Top handle bag composed of mesh and leather, featuring front pockets with seasonal carnation flower detail and leather trim throughout. Available on Simonerocha.com; ₹55,719.
PRETTY AS A PAINTING
Dusky pink floral cutout maxi made in satin silk and accented with coin work. Available on Punitbalana.in; ₹22,500.
A BOLD BOTANICAL STATEMENT
Jennifer Behr necklace crafted from 18 karat gold-plated brass featuring an oversized, meticulously shaped gladiolus blossom, comes with a clasp fastening. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹24533.
SUNFLOWER CHEER
A sunny curation of home furnishings including bedsheets, comforters, pillowcases and lampshades, adorned with intricate floral and geometric motifs, from the ‘Haldi’ collection by Gaurang Home, founded by textile and fashion designer Gaurang Shah. Available on Instagram.com/gauranghome; price on request.