Source: A style guide to sunset-inspired glamour

Patent leather slingbacks from Christian Louboutin crafted from specchio leather in a Boreal multi-coloured gradient with V-shaped notches around the ankle and slender 70 mm heels. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹77,080.

ORANGE LOVE

Floor-length silk georgette ombre gown with neckline cutouts crafted from ribbons of silk and adorned with brushed brass gold ring hardware. Available on Cultgaia.com; ₹89,600.

DUSK PAINT

Cotton sari featuring the label’s “foliage" print honed with hand-smocked details on the shoulder panel and scalloped edges. Available on Cordstudio.in; ₹18,800.

OMBRE MOOD

“Ino" shoulder bag dip-dyed to create a sunset-inspired dégradé pattern. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹2.32 lakh.

GOLD VISION

Caftan crafted from English rose guipure lace featuring intricate floral patterns with a gold finish. Available on Oscardelarenta.com; ₹4.56 lakh.

SKY CANVAS

Multicoloured drop-shoulder dress featuring a flattering smocked bodice and flowing knife pleats. Available on Lovebirds-studio.com; ₹28,900.