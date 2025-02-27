Source: A style guide to sunset-inspired glamour

Explore

A style guide to sunset-inspired glamour

Christian Louboutin Hot Chick 70 Multicoloured Slingback Pumps
Christian Louboutin Hot Chick 70 Multicoloured Slingback Pumps

Summary

The resplendent hues of  sunset inspire this style guide that includes a wispy ochre-hued dress, a smocked sari and a bright yellow sequinned bib 

SUN DANCE

Patent leather slingbacks from Christian Louboutin crafted from specchio leather in a Boreal multi-coloured gradient with V-shaped notches around the ankle and slender 70 mm heels. Available on Mytheresa.com; 77,080.

Cult Gaia Aditi Gown
Cult Gaia Aditi Gown

ORANGE LOVE

Floor-length silk georgette ombre gown with neckline cutouts crafted from ribbons of silk and adorned with brushed brass gold ring hardware. Available on Cultgaia.com; 89,600. 

Cord Foliage Smocked Sari
Cord Foliage Smocked Sari

DUSK PAINT

Cotton sari featuring the label’s “foliage" print honed with hand-smocked details on the shoulder panel and scalloped edges. Available on Cordstudio.in; 18,800. 

Gabriela Hearst Ino Dégradé Brushed-Cashmere Shoulder Bag
Gabriela Hearst Ino Dégradé Brushed-Cashmere Shoulder Bag

OMBRE MOOD

“Ino" shoulder bag dip-dyed to create a sunset-inspired dégradé pattern. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 2.32 lakh. 

Gold Foil Rose Guipure Caftan
Gold Foil Rose Guipure Caftan

GOLD VISION

Caftan crafted from English rose guipure lace featuring intricate floral patterns with a gold finish. Available on Oscardelarenta.com; 4.56 lakh. 

Lovebirds Eloise Dress
Lovebirds Eloise Dress

SKY CANVAS

Multicoloured drop-shoulder dress featuring a flattering smocked bodice and flowing knife pleats. Available on Lovebirds-studio.com; 28,900.

