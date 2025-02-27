Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: A style guide to sunset-inspired glamour

Source: A style guide to sunset-inspired glamour

Team Lounge

The resplendent hues of  sunset inspire this style guide that includes a wispy ochre-hued dress, a smocked sari and a bright yellow sequinned bib 

Christian Louboutin Hot Chick 70 Multicoloured Slingback Pumps
Gift this article

SUN DANCE

Patent leather slingbacks from Christian Louboutin crafted from specchio leather in a Boreal multi-coloured gradient with V-shaped notches around the ankle and slender 70 mm heels. Available on Mytheresa.com; 77,080.

SUN DANCE

Patent leather slingbacks from Christian Louboutin crafted from specchio leather in a Boreal multi-coloured gradient with V-shaped notches around the ankle and slender 70 mm heels. Available on Mytheresa.com; 77,080.

Also read: Source: Your shopping guide to elevated athleisure

Also read: Source: Your shopping guide to elevated athleisure
Cult Gaia Aditi Gown

ORANGE LOVE

Floor-length silk georgette ombre gown with neckline cutouts crafted from ribbons of silk and adorned with brushed brass gold ring hardware. Available on Cultgaia.com; 89,600.

Cord Foliage Smocked Sari

DUSK PAINT

Cotton sari featuring the label’s “foliage" print honed with hand-smocked details on the shoulder panel and scalloped edges. Available on Cordstudio.in; 18,800.

Gabriela Hearst Ino Dégradé Brushed-Cashmere Shoulder Bag

OMBRE MOOD

“Ino" shoulder bag dip-dyed to create a sunset-inspired dégradé pattern. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 2.32 lakh.

Also read: London Fashion Week: Art, fairytales, and glam gothic energy
Gold Foil Rose Guipure Caftan

GOLD VISION

Caftan crafted from English rose guipure lace featuring intricate floral patterns with a gold finish. Available on Oscardelarenta.com; 4.56 lakh.

Lovebirds Eloise Dress

SKY CANVAS

Multicoloured drop-shoulder dress featuring a flattering smocked bodice and flowing knife pleats. Available on Lovebirds-studio.com; 28,900.

Also read: Bengal’s textile history enters the gallery space

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.