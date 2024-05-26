A style guide inspired by superheroes

Steel Kicks
A 2019 retro release of basketball shoes designed exclusively for LeBron James in 2006 in colours inspired by Superman’s suit. Available on farfetch.com; ₹24,648.
Super Red
Long-sleeved bodysuit in red viscose jersey with a high neck and sheer finish in black that lends an illusion of a dark sheen. Available on maisonmargiela.com; ₹84,274.
Dark Knight
Limited edition Batman sculpture by Eva Maria Cuerva made from matte porcelain that combines matte and glazed tones of black with touches of gold. Available on lladro.com; ₹2,85,500.
Marvel Blue
Midi dress in vibrant blue crepe featuring a sweeping overlay with teal lining. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹2,23,240.
Wayne’s Cape
Double-breasted cape coat in black Japanese wool barathea with asymmetric lapels. Available on alexandermcqueen.com; ₹5,14,069.
Spidey Sense
18-carat gold full finger ring featuring a spider in ruby and black diamonds on a web of gold dotted with white diamonds that resemble dew drops. Available on staurinofratelli.com; ₹7,18,637.
Comic Mode
Multi-colour swim shorts made from recycled polyester featuring Batman comics print. Available on lyst.com; ₹18,819.
