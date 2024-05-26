A style guide inspired by superheroes

Sneakers inspired by Superman's suit, a limited edition Batman sculpture and a caped blue dress that Wonder Woman would approve, Lounge's style guide tips a hat to superheroes

Steel Kicks A 2019 retro release of basketball shoes designed exclusively for LeBron James in 2006 in colours inspired by Superman's suit. Available on farfetch.com; ₹24,648.

Maison Margiela Viscose Jersey Bodysuit

Super Red Long-sleeved bodysuit in red viscose jersey with a high neck and sheer finish in black that lends an illusion of a dark sheen. Available on maisonmargiela.com; ₹84,274.

Lladró Batman Sculpture (Limited Edition)

Dark Knight Limited edition Batman sculpture by Eva Maria Cuerva made from matte porcelain that combines matte and glazed tones of black with touches of gold. Available on lladro.com; ₹2,85,500.

Roksanda Guiomar Cape-effect Off-the-Shoulder Crepe Midi Dress

Marvel Blue Midi dress in vibrant blue crepe featuring a sweeping overlay with teal lining. Available on net-a-porter.com; ₹2,23,240.

Alexander McQueen Men’s Tailored Cape Coat in Black

Wayne's Cape Double-breasted cape coat in black Japanese wool barathea with asymmetric lapels. Available on alexandermcqueen.com; ₹5,14,069.

Staurino Fratelli Web of Life Finger Ring

Spidey Sense 18-carat gold full finger ring featuring a spider in ruby and black diamonds on a web of gold dotted with white diamonds that resemble dew drops. Available on staurinofratelli.com; ₹7,18,637.

MC2 Saint Barth Jean Lighting Men’s Swim Shorts

Comic Mode Multi-colour swim shorts made from recycled polyester featuring Batman comics print. Available on lyst.com; ₹18,819.

