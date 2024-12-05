Low-top sneakers equipped with padded soles look eye-catchingly good thanks to the ‘Cotton Candy Rainbow’ gradient effect. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹12,937.
Long-sleeved, fitted dress with a plunging neckline and structured shoulders. Has a visible gold metal zip fastening on the back with Balmain Paris-engraved slider. Available on In.balmain.com; ₹4.11lakh.
Add a quirky twist to your braid with this toffee hairpin set in brass. Available on Houseofmasaba.com; ₹1,620.
Straight-fit, short sleeved white jersey T-shirt featuring exclusive Lanvin candy print. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹31,222.
Powder blue and vanilla silk saree with vivid and sharp stripes handwoven in traditional fekwa technique. The sari's print is inspired by the nautical elegance of the French Riviera. Available on Ekaya.in; ₹32,975.
Limited edition crystal and glass sculpture by artist Robyn Blair evokes the silhouette of a classic gumball machine, and comes filled to the brim with subtly varied monochromatic gumballs. Each vividly colored sculpture comes emblazoned with the “In Case of Emergency” typography. Available on Byrobynblair .com; ₹1.03 lakh.
18-carat gold bangle studded with Swiss blue topaz, light iolite, London blue topaz, blue topaz and ice quartz as well as doublets of rock crystal over mother-of-pearl, larimar and lapis lazuli, in a mix of rounds, teardrops and ovals. Available on Ippolita.com; ₹4.65 lakh.
