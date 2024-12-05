Source: Your style guide to ‘candy couture’

Sugar High
Low-top sneakers equipped with padded soles look eye-catchingly good thanks to the ‘Cotton Candy Rainbow’ gradient effect. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹12,937.
Lollipop Swirl
Long-sleeved, fitted dress with a plunging neckline and structured shoulders. Has a visible gold metal zip fastening on the back with Balmain Paris-engraved slider. Available on In.balmain.com; ₹4.11lakh.
Toffee Love
Add a quirky twist to your braid with this toffee hairpin set in brass. Available on Houseofmasaba.com; ₹1,620.
Sweet Treat
Straight-fit, short sleeved white jersey T-shirt featuring exclusive Lanvin candy print. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹31,222.
Fresh like Peppermint
Powder blue and vanilla silk saree with vivid and sharp stripes handwoven in traditional fekwa technique. The sari's print is inspired by the nautical elegance of the French Riviera. Available on Ekaya.in; ₹32,975.
Candy Crush
Limited edition crystal and glass sculpture by artist Robyn Blair evokes the silhouette of a classic gumball machine, and comes filled to the brim with subtly varied monochromatic gumballs. Each vividly colored sculpture comes emblazoned with the “In Case of Emergency" typography. Available on Byrobynblair .com; ₹1.03 lakh.
Sparkling Gems
18-carat gold bangle studded with Swiss blue topaz, light iolite, London blue topaz, blue topaz and ice quartz as well as doublets of rock crystal over mother-of-pearl, larimar and lapis lazuli, in a mix of rounds, teardrops and ovals. Available on Ippolita.com; ₹4.65 lakh.
