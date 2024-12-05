Source: Your style guide to ‘candy couture’

This party season, go for candy-themed fashion, and this round-up that includes a multicoloured short dress, cotton candy-hued sneakers and a toffee hair clip shows you how to do that

Disney X Balmain Short Dress in Multicoloured Rolled Knit

House of Masaba Gold Toffee Hair Pin

Lanvin Candy-print Cotton T-shirt

Ekaya X Bhawna Sharma Powder Blue Candy Cane Sari

Fresh like Peppermint Powder blue and vanilla silk saree with vivid and sharp stripes handwoven in traditional fekwa technique. The sari's print is inspired by the nautical elegance of the French Riviera. Available on Ekaya.in; ₹32,975.

Pink Passion Fruit Gumball Machine Sculpture by Robyn Blair

Candy Crush Limited edition crystal and glass sculpture by artist Robyn Blair evokes the silhouette of a classic gumball machine, and comes filled to the brim with subtly varied monochromatic gumballs. Each vividly colored sculpture comes emblazoned with the “In Case of Emergency" typography. Available on Byrobynblair .com; ₹1.03 lakh.

Rock Candy®Gelato Kiss Bangle