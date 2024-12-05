Hello User
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your style guide to 'candy couture'

Source: Your style guide to ‘candy couture’

Team Lounge

This party season, go for candy-themed fashion, and this round-up that includes a multicoloured short dress, cotton candy-hued sneakers and a toffee hair clip shows you how to do that

Nike Air VaporMax Plus 'Cotton Candy Rainbow' sneakers

Sugar High

Low-top sneakers equipped with padded soles look eye-catchingly good thanks to the ‘Cotton Candy Rainbow’ gradient effect. Available on Farfetch.com; 12,937.

Disney X Balmain Short Dress in Multicoloured Rolled Knit

Lollipop Swirl

Long-sleeved, fitted dress with a plunging neckline and structured shoulders. Has a visible gold metal zip fastening on the back with Balmain Paris-engraved slider. Available on In.balmain.com; 4.11lakh.

House of Masaba Gold Toffee Hair Pin

Toffee Love

Add a quirky twist to your braid with this toffee hairpin set in brass. Available on Houseofmasaba.com; 1,620.

Lanvin Candy-print Cotton T-shirt

Sweet Treat

Straight-fit, short sleeved white jersey T-shirt featuring exclusive Lanvin candy print. Available on Farfetch.com; 31,222.

Ekaya X Bhawna Sharma Powder Blue Candy Cane Sari

Fresh like Peppermint

Powder blue and vanilla silk saree with vivid and sharp stripes handwoven in traditional fekwa technique. The sari's print is inspired by the nautical elegance of the French Riviera. Available on Ekaya.in; 32,975.

Pink Passion Fruit Gumball Machine Sculpture by Robyn Blair

Candy Crush

Limited edition crystal and glass sculpture by artist Robyn Blair evokes the silhouette of a classic gumball machine, and comes filled to the brim with subtly varied monochromatic gumballs. Each vividly colored sculpture comes emblazoned with the “In Case of Emergency" typography. Available on Byrobynblair .com; 1.03 lakh.
Rock Candy®Gelato Kiss Bangle

Sparkling Gems

18-carat gold bangle studded with Swiss blue topaz, light iolite, London blue topaz, blue topaz and ice quartz as well as doublets of rock crystal over mother-of-pearl, larimar and lapis lazuli, in a mix of rounds, teardrops and ovals. Available on Ippolita.com; 4.65 lakh.

