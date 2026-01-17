Your style guide to looking effortlessly cool for brunch

Say “brunch” and the image that the word paints is of soaking up the sun, relaxing over glasses of vino and a delicious repast, and lingering conversations. It's also about dressing in eminently chic “brunch” fashion – which is all about dressing for yourself rather than the occasion. Brunch fashion is about choosing outfits that are easy and quietly stylish. Outfits that are flexible to tuck into food but versatile enough for a high-tea or an evening party. if you are looking for any inspiration, this compendium brings together playful yet polished pieces – from breezy-chic tops to studded sandals and dramatic jewellery – that embody the spirit of an unforgettable brunch party.

PETAL PERFECT

Crafted from rich black leather, this handbag from Farm Rio is defined by it's petal-shaped panels edged with gold-tone studs and eyelets. Equal parts romantic and edgy, the bag promises to add a bohemian vibe to to your casual brunch look. Available on Farmrio.com; ₹49,100.

Chanel Silk Top

EASY GRACE

Keep things breezy-chic in this white and blue silk top from the house’s 25/26 Cruise collection. Complete the look with matching trousers. Available on Chanel.com; ₹2.66 lakh.

Jacques Marie Mage Ayrton Senna Aviator-Style Sunglasses

FOR AN ICON

Crafted from glossy black acetate, these limited-edition aviator style Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses are named after 1992 – the year in which Ayrton Senna won his fifth Monaco Grand Prix. Handcrafted in Japan, they feature precious metal arrowhead end-piece embellishments, custom 5-barrel monoblock hinges, and signature temple wirecores with refined hairline details. That these sunglasses hold such significance makes them a valuable addition to your brunch ensemble. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.04 lakh.

JW Anderson ‘Super Speed’ Rugby Polo Top.

NEED FOR SPEED

Rendered in bright red jersey, this rugby polo top features graphic satin-stitch embroidery, a cotton twill collar and a concealed placket, and is finished with rib cuffs, side split at the hem and corozo buttons. Sporty with a fashion-forward edge, it’s ideal for adding energy to a relaxed brunch wardrobe. Available on Jwanderson.com; ₹45,000.

Saint Laurent ‘Cassandre’ Cherry Earrings

CHERRY ON TOP

Stay on trend with these asymmetrical cherry-bunch earrings from Saint Laurent. Crafted from brass and resin and finished with the Cassandre charm on one earring, it adds just the right dose of whimsical accent that elevates a simple silhouette. Available on Ysl.com ₹1.89 lakh.

Zimmermann 'Patience’ Midi Dress

YELLOW BELT

Breathable and cool, linen is an ideal fabric for brunch outfits. This is why this linen midi dress finds a place in our list. Tailored from mustard floral-toned linen, the dress features a round neckline, a midriff cutout with bow waist tie and is finished with an invisible centre back zip closure and heavily gathered skirt. Available on Zimmermann.com; ₹86,400.

La DoubleJ Super Amulet

OVERSIZED GLAM

A true statement piece, this necklace features polished cabochon glass embellishments set across an oversized galvanised gold shield. Designed to command attention, it promises to bring drama to even the simplest breakfast or brunch outfit. Available on Ladoublej.com; ₹1.20 lakh.

Khaite ‘Drew’ Sandal

GET STUDDED

A brunch look is ideally meant to be comfortable and refined, and this philosophy extends to accessories as well. This would mean ditching stilettos for this Khaite sandal. Defined by ribbon-like bands of Bordeaux-toned patent leather, this sculptural-heel sandal is adorned with over 330 gold studs, making it a bold and elegant choice for a brunch that could extend into a sundowner. Available on Khaite.com; ₹1.37 lakh.

LIÉ STUDIO ‘The Frida’ Hair Pin

HAIR BOUND

