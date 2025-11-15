It's autumn where we are at, which means we are typing this piece out kitted out in snug winterwear. The crisp autumn air is the welcome sign one needs to shift the wardrobe from cottons and linens to fabrics that offer warmth and spell luxury. Yes, it's time to air your favourite velvet, suede, brocade and silk outfits now with abandon. Interestingly, as recent fashion trends indicate, decadent fabrics with a contemporary edge are having their moment. While Crushed and matte velvets are seen on sculptural dresses and tailored separates, suede in recycled or brushed forms, is appearing on essential accessories. And with this being peak wedding season in India, it's time to deck up in pure silks.

Lounge's roundup for the week spotlights fashion spun out of plush fabrics that feel so good to touch: cue in velvets, suede, silks and cashmere. embellished jackets, cosy crossbody bags or vibrant printed kaftans, this season celebrates fashion at its most textured and thoughtfully crafted.

VINTAGE VERVE

This baroque cropped jacket from Chloé channels an old-world opulence that can instantly elevate your wardrobe. Made from soft cotton velvet, the floral embroidery renders an almost tapestry-like richness to it. Gold-tone pumpkin buttons with loop closures add a hint of polish. This one's a versatile outfit that can be worn atop sheer tops, a white shirt-jeans ensemble, or colourful flowy dresses. Available on Chloe.com; ₹4.07 lakh.

View Full Image Sunira Designs ‘Os’ Kaftan Dress

LUXE LOVE

This maroon kaftan dress reimagines ease through a luxurious lens. Crafted in luxurious velvet with a ruched front, it drapes around the body with weightless fluidity. The ajrakh hand-block prints enhanced with embroidery stitches lend a hint of heritage. Comfortable yet resplendent, the kaftan can be worn as a dress or paired with pants for both intimate gatherings or festive evenings. Available on Suniradesigns.com; ₹28,000.

View Full Image The Elder Statesman Striped Silk Shirt

CANDY STRIPES

This one's a great example of a classic shirt made decadent. Crafted entirely from pure silk, the shirt is cut in a relaxed fit with a patch pocket. The multicoloured stripes are playful for sure but the sheen of the silk elevate the look. This is the kind of essential wear you need to add to your wardrone – one that feels as good as it looks. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹93,122.

View Full Image Charles and Keith ‘Kerry’ Recycled Suede & Faux Shearling Bag

PLUSH POUCH

Talk about cosy sophistication! The Charles and Keith “Kerry" crossbody bag exudes it in oodles. Made from recycled suede, the sienna brown bag features a faux shearling trim that lends an element of wintry warmth. The chain handle adds a polished contrast making the bag ideal for days when you want utility with a side of indulgence. Available on Charleskeith.in; ₹13,499.

View Full Image JW Anderson Structured Embellished Dress in Black

MULTI-DIMENSIONAL

This black velvet dress from JW Anderson is a fabulous example of sculptural tailoring. Sculpted from a traditional jacket, it reinterprets sharp structure into a fluid silhouette. Chandelier crystal detailing add a textural dimension making this a haute couture creation that should be flaunted during special occasions. Available on Jwanderson.com; ₹6.09 lakh.

View Full Image Nirmooha Men’s Emerald Printed Velvet Pants

SOFT BOY CORE

These emerald-toned velvet pants from label Nirmooha give a high-fashion slant to menswear. Tailored to a sleek fit, They feature a distinctive blotch print that adds visual rhythm to the silhouette. Paired with a matching jacket, they form an ensemble that is playful, lush and confidently expressive. Available on Nirmohafashionhouse.com; ₹14,700.