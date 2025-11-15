It's autumn where we are at, which means we are typing this piece out kitted out in snug winterwear. The crisp autumn air is the welcome sign one needs to shift the wardrobe from cottons and linens to fabrics that offer warmth and spell luxury. Yes, it's time to air your favourite velvet, suede, brocade and silk outfits now with abandon. Interestingly, as recent fashion trends indicate, decadent fabrics with a contemporary edge are having their moment. While Crushed and matte velvets are seen on sculptural dresses and tailored separates, suede in recycled or brushed forms, is appearing on essential accessories. And with this being peak wedding season in India, it's time to deck up in pure silks.