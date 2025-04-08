Explore

Source: Get tropical vacation-ready with this style guide

Team Lounge 1 min read 08 Apr 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Alémais Tamsim Striped Sun Hat.
Alémais Tamsim Striped Sun Hat.

Summary

If you are packing for a tropical vacation à la ‘The White Lotus’, this style guide featuring a mini dress, a wide-brimmed sun hat, a kaftan shirt set and bright yellow raffia shoes has got you covered 

HATTIE McHAT

Tri-coloured wide-brimmed sun hat made from 100% raffia woven in a halo stripe pattern, comes with self-tie detail. Available on Mytheresa.com; 34,330.

Also read: Source: Your style guide for all things crafted from tulle

Johanna Ortiz Heart Pirate Dress
View Full Image
Johanna Ortiz Heart Pirate Dress

PALM GROOVE

Mini dress in green and ecru features Johanna Ortiz’s classic palm print with a halter neck and bold waist cut-outs. Available on Johannaortiz.com; 66,700.

Shivan&Narresh Aurorays Resort Trousers.
View Full Image
Shivan&Narresh Aurorays Resort Trousers.

HAPPY SWIRLS

Slim-fit pants with tapered legs and concealed zip fastening feature the label’s signature Aurorays print. Available on Shivanandnarresh.com; 21,950.

Mr P. Men’s Crocheted Shirt.
View Full Image
Mr P. Men’s Crocheted Shirt.

OPEN SUMMER

Blue-toned men’s shirt crocheted from organic cotton and finished with contrasting ribbed trims. Available on Mrporter.com; 27,099.

Loewe Square Mask Acetate Sunglasses.
View Full Image
Loewe Square Mask Acetate Sunglasses.

STAY SHADY

Dark Havana-coloured sunglasses crafted in acetate and nylon with the house anagram in a gold finish on the arm. Available on Loewe.com; 38,600.

AK-OK Yellow Silk Satin Cape Shirt Set.
View Full Image
AK-OK Yellow Silk Satin Cape Shirt Set.

STRUT IN SILK

Give a dramatic twist to the relaxed kaftan look with this silk satin shirt in a flowing cape silhouette and cotton tailored rousers. Available on Akok.in; 58,000.

Also read: The salwar returns to the runway with a new look

Jacquemus Low Cubisto Banane Sling-backs.
View Full Image
Jacquemus Low Cubisto Banane Sling-backs.

GO BANANAS

Yellow sling-backs with pointed toes and 3.5cm high lacquered heels with round and square backs. Available on Jacquemus.com; 1.11 lakh.

Valentino Garavani Shopping Bag in Raffia with Floral Embroidery.
View Full Image
Valentino Garavani Shopping Bag in Raffia with Floral Embroidery.

V FOR VACAY

Valentino Garavani shopping bag in synthetic raffia with floral embroidery and metal VLogo Signature feature. Available on Valentino.com; 3.15 lakh.

Also read: Karisma Kapoor: ‘Skincare is a beautiful way for women to de-stress’

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue