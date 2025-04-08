Source: Get tropical vacation-ready with this style guide

Tri-coloured wide-brimmed sun hat made from 100% raffia woven in a halo stripe pattern, comes with self-tie detail. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹34,330.

View Full Image Johanna Ortiz Heart Pirate Dress

PALM GROOVE

Mini dress in green and ecru features Johanna Ortiz’s classic palm print with a halter neck and bold waist cut-outs. Available on Johannaortiz.com; ₹66,700.

View Full Image Shivan&Narresh Aurorays Resort Trousers.

HAPPY SWIRLS

Slim-fit pants with tapered legs and concealed zip fastening feature the label’s signature Aurorays print. Available on Shivanandnarresh.com; ₹21,950.

View Full Image Mr P. Men’s Crocheted Shirt.

OPEN SUMMER

Blue-toned men’s shirt crocheted from organic cotton and finished with contrasting ribbed trims. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹27,099.

View Full Image Loewe Square Mask Acetate Sunglasses.

STAY SHADY

Dark Havana-coloured sunglasses crafted in acetate and nylon with the house anagram in a gold finish on the arm. Available on Loewe.com; ₹38,600.

View Full Image AK-OK Yellow Silk Satin Cape Shirt Set.

STRUT IN SILK

Give a dramatic twist to the relaxed kaftan look with this silk satin shirt in a flowing cape silhouette and cotton tailored rousers. Available on Akok.in; ₹58,000.

View Full Image Jacquemus Low Cubisto Banane Sling-backs.

GO BANANAS

Yellow sling-backs with pointed toes and 3.5cm high lacquered heels with round and square backs. Available on Jacquemus.com; ₹1.11 lakh.

View Full Image Valentino Garavani Shopping Bag in Raffia with Floral Embroidery.

V FOR VACAY

Valentino Garavani shopping bag in synthetic raffia with floral embroidery and metal VLogo Signature feature. Available on Valentino.com; ₹3.15 lakh.