Source: Get tropical vacation-ready with this style guide

HATTIE McHAT
Tri-coloured wide-brimmed sun hat made from 100% raffia woven in a halo stripe pattern, comes with self-tie detail. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹34,330.
HATTIE McHAT
Tri-coloured wide-brimmed sun hat made from 100% raffia woven in a halo stripe pattern, comes with self-tie detail. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹34,330.
Also read: Source: Your style guide for all things crafted from tulle
PALM GROOVE
Mini dress in green and ecru features Johanna Ortiz’s classic palm print with a halter neck and bold waist cut-outs. Available on Johannaortiz.com; ₹66,700.
HAPPY SWIRLS
Slim-fit pants with tapered legs and concealed zip fastening feature the label’s signature Aurorays print. Available on Shivanandnarresh.com; ₹21,950.
OPEN SUMMER
Blue-toned men’s shirt crocheted from organic cotton and finished with contrasting ribbed trims. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹27,099.
STAY SHADY
Dark Havana-coloured sunglasses crafted in acetate and nylon with the house anagram in a gold finish on the arm. Available on Loewe.com; ₹38,600.
STRUT IN SILK
Give a dramatic twist to the relaxed kaftan look with this silk satin shirt in a flowing cape silhouette and cotton tailored rousers. Available on Akok.in; ₹58,000.
GO BANANAS
Yellow sling-backs with pointed toes and 3.5cm high lacquered heels with round and square backs. Available on Jacquemus.com; ₹1.11 lakh.
V FOR VACAY
Valentino Garavani shopping bag in synthetic raffia with floral embroidery and metal VLogo Signature feature. Available on Valentino.com; ₹3.15 lakh.