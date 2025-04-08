Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Get tropical vacation-ready with this style guide

Source: Get tropical vacation-ready with this style guide

Team Lounge

If you are packing for a tropical vacation à la ‘The White Lotus’, this style guide featuring a mini dress, a wide-brimmed sun hat, a kaftan shirt set and bright yellow raffia shoes has got you covered 

Alémais Tamsim Striped Sun Hat.
Gift this article

HATTIE McHAT

Tri-coloured wide-brimmed sun hat made from 100% raffia woven in a halo stripe pattern, comes with self-tie detail. Available on Mytheresa.com; 34,330.

HATTIE McHAT

Tri-coloured wide-brimmed sun hat made from 100% raffia woven in a halo stripe pattern, comes with self-tie detail. Available on Mytheresa.com; 34,330.

Also read: Source: Your style guide for all things crafted from tulle

Also read: Source: Your style guide for all things crafted from tulle
Johanna Ortiz Heart Pirate Dress

PALM GROOVE

Mini dress in green and ecru features Johanna Ortiz’s classic palm print with a halter neck and bold waist cut-outs. Available on Johannaortiz.com; 66,700.

Shivan&Narresh Aurorays Resort Trousers.

HAPPY SWIRLS

Slim-fit pants with tapered legs and concealed zip fastening feature the label’s signature Aurorays print. Available on Shivanandnarresh.com; 21,950.

Mr P. Men’s Crocheted Shirt.

OPEN SUMMER

Blue-toned men’s shirt crocheted from organic cotton and finished with contrasting ribbed trims. Available on Mrporter.com; 27,099.

Loewe Square Mask Acetate Sunglasses.

STAY SHADY

Dark Havana-coloured sunglasses crafted in acetate and nylon with the house anagram in a gold finish on the arm. Available on Loewe.com; 38,600.

AK-OK Yellow Silk Satin Cape Shirt Set.

STRUT IN SILK

Give a dramatic twist to the relaxed kaftan look with this silk satin shirt in a flowing cape silhouette and cotton tailored rousers. Available on Akok.in; 58,000.

Also read: The salwar returns to the runway with a new look
Jacquemus Low Cubisto Banane Sling-backs.

GO BANANAS

Yellow sling-backs with pointed toes and 3.5cm high lacquered heels with round and square backs. Available on Jacquemus.com; 1.11 lakh.

Valentino Garavani Shopping Bag in Raffia with Floral Embroidery.

V FOR VACAY

Valentino Garavani shopping bag in synthetic raffia with floral embroidery and metal VLogo Signature feature. Available on Valentino.com; 3.15 lakh.

Also read: Karisma Kapoor: ‘Skincare is a beautiful way for women to de-stress’

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.