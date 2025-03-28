Explore

Source: Your style guide for all things crafted from tulle

Team Lounge 1 min read 28 Mar 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Jimmy Choo ‘Lotta’ 65 Ruched Tulle Mules
Jimmy Choo ‘Lotta’ 65 Ruched Tulle Mules

Summary

Light, airy and sheer, tulle fabric is versatile and this roundup that includes ruched shoes, a bomber jacket, sari and a bucket bag shows you why you need to add it to your wardrobe

RUCHE IT UP

“Lotta" mules made from turquoise tulle that’s ruched through the pointed toes. The mules rest on slim 65mm heels and have cushioned leather insoles. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 75,049.

Also read: Source: Your guide to nautical-inspired fashion

Pankaj & Nidhi Chorus Noir Kimono Bomber
View Full Image
Pankaj & Nidhi Chorus Noir Kimono Bomber

CLASSIC NOIR

Full-sleeved bomber jacket made from black tulle featuring lapel collar and intricate cut-work embroidery. Available on Pankajandnidhi.com; 1.28 lakh.

AKHL Lurex Tulle ‘Godet’ Dress
View Full Image
AKHL Lurex Tulle ‘Godet’ Dress

BLACK SWAN

Charcoal-toned lurex tulle dress with a corseted bodice, bias-cut flared skirt and mirror metallic trim detailing on bodice and straps. Available on Elahe.in; 97,760.

Light Blue Tulle and Jacquard Velvet Top.
View Full Image
Light Blue Tulle and Jacquard Velvet Top.

SECOND SKIN

Full-sleeved stretch tulle top in slim-fit silhouette features all-over jacquard velvet floral paisley motif. The double-layered tulle fabric lends a see-through effect. Available on Etro.com; 81,157.

Also read: How India's celebrity make-up artists are trying to make beauty more diverse

BODE ‘Solarium’ Bead-Embellished Tulle Shirt.
View Full Image
BODE ‘Solarium’ Bead-Embellished Tulle Shirt.

LITE THREADS

Beige-toned “Solarium" shirt made from airy tulle and intricately decorated with broderie anglaise and hand-applied beadwork. Available on Mrporter.com; 1.13 lakh.

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna Emerald Tulle Pre-Draped Sari Set.
View Full Image
Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna Emerald Tulle Pre-Draped Sari Set.

SLINKY GREEN

Pre-draped emerald tulle sari embellished with tonal and sequin embroidery, comes with a matching embroidered blouse. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 2.65 lakh.

Multicoloured Sequin Tulle ‘Salvia’ Bucket Bag.
View Full Image
Multicoloured Sequin Tulle ‘Salvia’ Bucket Bag.

CHAINS UP

The “Salvia" bucket bag with a golden chain handle features printed tulle in a multi-coloured palette. Available on Aisharao.com; 11,700.

Also read: Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: AK-OK gives power dressing a boho-luxe twist

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue