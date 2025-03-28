Source: Your style guide for all things crafted from tulle

“Lotta" mules made from turquoise tulle that’s ruched through the pointed toes. The mules rest on slim 65mm heels and have cushioned leather insoles. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹75,049.

Full-sleeved bomber jacket made from black tulle featuring lapel collar and intricate cut-work embroidery. Available on Pankajandnidhi.com; ₹1.28 lakh.

Charcoal-toned lurex tulle dress with a corseted bodice, bias-cut flared skirt and mirror metallic trim detailing on bodice and straps. Available on Elahe.in; ₹97,760.

Full-sleeved stretch tulle top in slim-fit silhouette features all-over jacquard velvet floral paisley motif. The double-layered tulle fabric lends a see-through effect. Available on Etro.com; ₹81,157.

Beige-toned “Solarium" shirt made from airy tulle and intricately decorated with broderie anglaise and hand-applied beadwork. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1.13 lakh.

Pre-draped emerald tulle sari embellished with tonal and sequin embroidery, comes with a matching embroidered blouse. Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹2.65 lakh.

The “Salvia" bucket bag with a golden chain handle features printed tulle in a multi-coloured palette. Available on Aisharao.com; ₹11,700.