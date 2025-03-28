Lounge
Source: Your style guide for all things crafted from tulle
SummaryLight, airy and sheer, tulle fabric is versatile and this roundup that includes ruched shoes, a bomber jacket, sari and a bucket bag shows you why you need to add it to your wardrobe
RUCHE IT UP
“Lotta" mules made from turquoise tulle that’s ruched through the pointed toes. The mules rest on slim 65mm heels and have cushioned leather insoles. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹75,049.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more