Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Your style guide for all things crafted from tulle

Source: Your style guide for all things crafted from tulle

Team Lounge

Light, airy and sheer, tulle fabric is versatile and this roundup that includes ruched shoes, a bomber jacket, sari and a bucket bag shows you why you need to add it to your wardrobe

Jimmy Choo ‘Lotta’ 65 Ruched Tulle Mules
Gift this article

RUCHE IT UP

“Lotta" mules made from turquoise tulle that’s ruched through the pointed toes. The mules rest on slim 65mm heels and have cushioned leather insoles. Available on Net-a-porter.com; 75,049.

Pankaj & Nidhi Chorus Noir Kimono Bomber

CLASSIC NOIR

Full-sleeved bomber jacket made from black tulle featuring lapel collar and intricate cut-work embroidery. Available on Pankajandnidhi.com; 1.28 lakh.

AKHL Lurex Tulle ‘Godet’ Dress

BLACK SWAN

Charcoal-toned lurex tulle dress with a corseted bodice, bias-cut flared skirt and mirror metallic trim detailing on bodice and straps. Available on Elahe.in; 97,760.

Light Blue Tulle and Jacquard Velvet Top.

SECOND SKIN

Full-sleeved stretch tulle top in slim-fit silhouette features all-over jacquard velvet floral paisley motif. The double-layered tulle fabric lends a see-through effect. Available on Etro.com; 81,157.

BODE ‘Solarium’ Bead-Embellished Tulle Shirt.

LITE THREADS

Beige-toned “Solarium" shirt made from airy tulle and intricately decorated with broderie anglaise and hand-applied beadwork. Available on Mrporter.com; 1.13 lakh.

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna Emerald Tulle Pre-Draped Sari Set.

SLINKY GREEN

Pre-draped emerald tulle sari embellished with tonal and sequin embroidery, comes with a matching embroidered blouse. Available on Ensembleindia.com; 2.65 lakh.

Multicoloured Sequin Tulle ‘Salvia’ Bucket Bag.

CHAINS UP

The “Salvia" bucket bag with a golden chain handle features printed tulle in a multi-coloured palette. Available on Aisharao.com; 11,700.

