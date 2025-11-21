Your style guide to wearing ‘Transformative Teal’, 2026’s colour of the year

The term ‘Transformative Teal’ has a new age-y ring to it, almost like it were a cool yoga pose, but that's the name of the freshly crowned ‘colour of the year for 2026’ by global trend forecasting company, WGSN, and its partner in color excellence, Coloro. In their note to explain the choice, the companies say, “Transformative Teal is a fluid fusion of blue and aquatic green that reflects the diversity of nature and taps into an Earth-first mindset. It represents change and redirection, and can help encourage resilience in the face of complex climate challenges." In case you were wondering if colours really made a difference to consumer behaviour, WGSN cites their in-house research that found that “98% of respondents say their purchasing decisions are influenced by colour".

“Colour plays a fundamental role in the identity of brands and their products, and the relationship between colour and emotion must now be a commercial consideration for brands," the note elaborates. Which explains why every year sees a trend-forecasting company like WGSN or a color language and standards company like Pantone predict the colour that would rule a year. So if Pantone's Mocha Mousse may have made the neutral shade cool on the runways, the new year is going to see runways and supermarket aisles awash in the deep and comforting shade of teal.

Going by the looks of it, the fashion world has already joined the bandwagon in celebrating it. If you were looking for how to make teal a part of your everyday wardrobe, here’s your cheat sheet to styling the shade the Lounge way.

Also Read | Your style guide to opulent fashion

FRAME GAME

Crafted from glossy acetate in the rich shade of teal, these square-frame sunglasses are accented with gold-tone tubular temples that add a dash of glamour without seeming too flashy. The colourful print along the sides keeps things playful, making these glasses an easy statement piece for sunny days or vacation dressing. Available on Carolinaherrera.com; ₹29,070.

View Full Image ‘Eka’ Waistcoat with Skirt

ROCKER CHIC

Make a loud statement with this striking ensemble from label Mrunalini Rao. The teal hand-embroidered racerback waistcoat, detailed with resham and zardozi work, has a textural edge. It's paired with a sleek pencil skirt with a back slit in matching teal that's adorned with beautifully crafted paisleys done in resham, zardozi and pearl embroidery. This outfit's a perfect marriage of contemporary cool and enduring tradition. Available on Mrunalinirao.com; ₹1.88 lakh.

View Full Image Zegna Oasi Linen Polo Shirt

EASY DOES IT

Cut from the label’s European-grown Oasi linen in a cool teal, this polo shirt has a relaxed, slightly loose fit that feels effortless. The folded hem and cuffs add a crisp finish, making it an easy piece to dress down over the weekend. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹87,695.

View Full Image 431-88 Mule Sari

FLUID FOLDS

This teal-blue pre-stitched sari from label 431-88 brings soft drama through thoughtful construction — a side keyhole, ruched detailing that frames the shoulders, and gathered pleats that define the waist. We love designer Shweta Kapur's easy, contemporary take on the sari where fluidity meets elegance. Available on 431-88.com; ₹28,000.

View Full Image La DoubleJ Winter Ballerina Shoes

GET DANCING

Crafted from plush cotton velvet, La DoubleJ's ballerina flats come in an almond-toe silhouette with delicate ankle straps and the brand’s signature Dendera print in teal. Dancing in them would be a hoot. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹62,973.