Your style guide to wearing ‘Transformative Teal’, 2026’s colour of the year

The term ‘Transformative Teal’ has a new age-y ring to it, almost like it were a cool yoga pose, but that's the name of the freshly crowned ‘colour of the year for 2026’ by global trend forecasting company, WGSN, and its partner in color excellence, Coloro. In their note to explain the choice, the companies say, “Transformative Teal is a fluid fusion of blue and aquatic green that reflects the diversity of nature and taps into an Earth-first mindset. It represents change and redirection, and can help encourage resilience in the face of complex climate challenges." In case you were wondering if colours really made a difference to consumer behaviour, WGSN cites their in-house research that found that “98% of respondents say their purchasing decisions are influenced by colour".