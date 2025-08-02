Ideas to dazzle in night-sky inspired fashion

We've just about said goodbye to the 18th edition of the India Couture Week but there's some hangover in terms of the colours that shone brilliantly through the week-long affair. While there was a generous sprinkling of reds – per usual – the colour palette that caught our eye was of deep purples, shimmering blacks, and midnight blues. Colours one naturally associates with the night sky. Designer Amit Aggarwal's imaginative collection, Arcanum, was a palette of metallic greens, blues and blacks, and Rahul Mishra's collection sparkled like stars you'd see on a clear night. Another element that stood out among all the lehengas and sherwanis was of structured design that lent clothes a certain edginess that's hard to ignore. Taking off from these two ideas, Lounge's compilation for the week shows you how to dazzle in structured fashion that's awash in dreamy shades of the night sky.

THE BIG CURVE

The distinctive flap in this Loewe bag juxtaposed with a curved body lends definition to this soft, lightweight handbag from Loewe. Besides, the combination of deep burgundy and the gold of the statement donut chain make it an accessory you want to carry around town when the night is still young. Available on Loewe.com; ₹2.75 lakh.

View Full Image Amit Aggarwal Structured Strata Micro Pleated Flared Gown

PURPLE FLAIR

This purple off-the-shoulder gown from label Amit Aggarwal instantly conjures up images of the twilight sky lit up in ethereal purple shades. Handcrafted using mineral jersey and butterfly net, the floor-skimming dress features a flared metallic skirt. The sculpted silhouette of the dress that starts off sharp and ends with that generous flair is another reason why it's a winner. Available on Amitaggarwal.com; ₹2.95 lakh.

View Full Image Bloni Tie Dye Artisanal Jacket

ABSTRACT CUT

Handcrafted in structured crepe, this sculpted jacket from Bloni gets its signature look from the monochrome bleed effect achieved through tie-dye. While the defined shoulders lend an element of assertiveness, the pattern looks like something born from the moon light and darkness bleeding into each other. Available on Bloni.in; ₹79,000.

View Full Image Afew Rahul Mishra Jelly Fish Long Pendant

STING ENERGY

This jellyfish-shaped pendant from Afew Rahul Mishra is gilded and hammered in golden recycled brass and adorned with pearl and ball chains. The solidity of the design makes it a statement accessory that would go well with dresses in dark shades like black, deep green, purple or plum red. Available on Afew.rahulmishra.in; ₹17,900.

View Full Image Pankaj & Nidhi ‘The Warrior Goddess’ Criss-cross Mini Dress

WING AWAY

This black mini dress from label Pankaj & Nidhi features sculpted wing sleeves that make it look a tad alien-esque and we are here for it. The halterneck dress is adorned all over with intricate cutdana work and all we want to say is, “yes, give us LBDs that are bold and outré". Available on Elahe.in; ₹1.58 lakh.

View Full Image Oscar de la Renta Ombre Paillette Cocktail Dress

FLAPPER GIRL

This Oscar de la Renta dress seems like it walked straight out of a flapper era party. The statement cocktail dress features all-over gold paillette embroidery and velvet shoulder straps. The ombre effect where the paillettes go from bright gold to chocolate reminds you of the setting sun's effect on the skies. Available on Oscardelarenta.com; ₹3.35 lakh.

View Full Image 'Obliq’ by Jeetinder Sandhu

BE A LI’L EXTRA

Black with a touch of blue, here are derby shoes for the next cool do. The ‘Obliq’ derby shoes by indie label Jeetinder Sandhu are crafted from semigloss leather and feature an extended leather midsole with handknit strap detailing. Shoes that come with a little extra elemental drama… what's not to love? Available on Jeetindersandhu.online; ₹22,500.

View Full Image Balmain 1-Button Belted Black Leather Jacket

POWER FIT

Buckle up and make them power moves with this Balmain leather jacket. While the structured shoulders are a signature of the label, the black jacket comes with a whole list of features including appliqué patch pockets, straight cuffs, leather-covered buttons, and a detachable belt with a deliciously bright gold buckle. Available on Us.balmain.com; ₹4.37 lakh.

