Ideas to dazzle in night-sky inspired fashion

We've just about said goodbye to the 18th edition of the India Couture Week but there's some hangover in terms of the colours that shone brilliantly through the week-long affair. While there was a generous sprinkling of reds – per usual – the colour palette that caught our eye was of deep purples, shimmering blacks, and midnight blues. Colours one naturally associates with the night sky. Designer Amit Aggarwal's imaginative collection, Arcanum, was a palette of metallic greens, blues and blacks, and Rahul Mishra's collection sparkled like stars you'd see on a clear night. Another element that stood out among all the lehengas and sherwanis was of structured design that lent clothes a certain edginess that's hard to ignore. Taking off from these two ideas, Lounge's compilation for the week shows you how to dazzle in structured fashion that's awash in dreamy shades of the night sky.