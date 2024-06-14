These fashion designers look effortlessly stylish. How?
SummaryWhether it’s on or off the runway, many designers follow an unsaid dress code: all blue or all black. Some, however, prefer to keep it distinctive and colourful
Effortless style is hardly effortless. You want to look well put together without looking like you tried—the #unbothered style strategy currently trending on social media. It’s hard to define effortless style, but done right, it can offer a look that’s clean, cool and, most importantly, unfussy.
The way you tuck in your shirt and roll up the sleeves, for instance, can give a simple outfit a rakish charm. Slipping into a peplum waistcoat, throwing on a sleeveless trenchcoat or adding a brooch, on the other hand, can turn daywear into evening wear.
Paying attention to the details and the way you accessorise is one way to ace that unfussy look, where comfort is first and self-expression supreme.
We asked some Indian designers who don’t usually wear the plain all-blue or all-black that’s become synonymous with designers across the world, what effortless style means to them. They also shared their tips and tricks to ensure their clothes look fuss-free yet distinctive, whether inside or outside the office.