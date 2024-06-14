These fashion designers look effortlessly stylish. How?

You can do effortless styling only when you are super comfortable with how you look. It has taken me years to realise this. I am a person who doesn’t like too much attention, so, I tend to wear a lot of neutral shades. At work I’m already surrounded by every colour and every kind of embroidery possible. I even wear my Lulus (Lululemon leggings) to work. Later, I am heading to the gym, I will just change my T-shirt. Or if I am going to a formal event, I will wear a jacket or a blazer over the day shirt. I do colour sometimes but then it’s one colour, like a red sari or an electric blue shirt with blue jeans. For me, effortless fashion is really about working with what you have.