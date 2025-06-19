Flex it: This style guide is inspired by ‘protein bros’

It's hard to ignore the world's all-consuming (pun intended) love for protein right now. Everyone's either furiously glugging down protein shakes or drizzling protein powders on everything from icecream to bread. Naturally, this love's now also extending to fashion. The gym bro or protein bro aesthetic – defined by sleeveless tees and shirts (to flaunt those biceps), seamless body hugging tees, thigh skimming shorts ( to show that leg day is working), protein shakers that can seemingly do pretty much everything – is coming into its own and in recent years, the world of haute couture has taken note of it too with labels like Luar, Balenciaga, Bode and Natasha Zinko sending down models in cutaway tees, body hugging leggings, thigh-skimming gym shorts and torso-inspired jackets. Yes, this aesthetic is all about flexing your shapely muscles and rightly so. Treat this round up by Lounge as a ready reckoner on how to embrace the look without sweating it.

LEG DAY PREP

Let's start with footwear. Gym shoes are meant to be stylish but more than that they ought to be functional to power you through your workout regime – whether that involves running on the treadmill or heavy lifting. Bonus points if it's versatile enough to be worn socially. Balenciaga's 6XL sneakers check all the boxes. What makes these low mesh sneakers made from faux leather more interesting is each shoe is a different colour – while one is black with multi-coloured touches, the other is white and multi-coloured. These sneakers also feature the brand’s logo debossed on the tongue. Available on Balenciaga.com; ₹1.03 lakh.

View Full Image Calvin Klein Denim Sleeveless Button-Down Shirt.

BICEPS FORMULA

Been fanatically working your bicep curls? Take a cue from actor Pedro Pascal's recent Cannes look where he showed up in a black sleeveless tee with his in- shape biceps on display for the world to see. Keep it rugged with this charcoal-black sleeveless button-down shirt from Calvin Klein. Cut from cotton-linen denim in a classic silhouette, it comes fitted with a patch pocket on the upper chest. This look is all about exuding confidence with simplicity. Available on Calvinklein.us; ₹6,156.

View Full Image ShakeSphere 700mls Tumbler Steel with Copper Finish.

POWER SHAKE

Protein shakers may not be able to set all things right in this world but the way gym bros hold on to their bottles would have you thinking otherwise. A coveted gym essential today, there's a lot of thought that goes into picking one. Does it blend protein powders well? Is it leak proof and easy to clean? ShakeSphere's Tumbler Steel model, the metallic version of it's original design (made from specialist plastics and silicone), ticks off all the boxes. Made from steel with copper finish, it comes in a patented capsule-shaped design that uses centrifugal force to blend protein powders and puree fruits. The functional slide cap makes it leak-proof. Available on Shakesphere.in; ₹8,499.

View Full Image Gymshark Pale Blue Everywear Warp Knit.

SECOND SKIN

When you are pumping it in adrenaline-fuelled environs of a gym, comfort clothing becomes top priority. You don't want a bulky t-shirt impeding you as you perform your squats or planks. This explains the popularity of seamless knitted t-shirts these days. This pale blue seamless T-shirt from popular fitness apparel brand Gym Shark's new collection is a good example. Made from physique-enhancing knitted material, it's equipped with one-fourth zipper and body-mapping eyelet details stitched into the fabric to enhance its breathability. Available on Eu.gymshark.com; ₹11,446.

View Full Image Jean Paul Gaultier The Short Red ‘Squeletor’ Dress.

X-RAY VISION

The protien chic aesthetic is about celebrating the human form, whether as moulded breast plates or prints. Jean Paul Gaultier short red tulle dress made from polyamide comes in a tight fit and features the “squeletor" print, lending the illusion that you've transposed a full-body X-ray across your dress. Strangely alluring. Available on Fashion.jeanpaulgaultier.com; ₹44,736.

View Full Image Anya Hindmarch Leather-trimmed ECONYL® Tote.

LOCKER PACK

Your gym ensemble is incomplete without a bag that's equipped to hold all your workout essentials including a dumbbell even. Anya Hindmarch tote made from smooth ECONYL® comes with pockets labelled for gym essentials – it includes pockets for your earphones, phone, yoga mat, and a pre-workout snack. A bag for all seasons, indeed. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹1.08 lakh.

View Full Image Natasha Zinko Muscle Leather Jacket.

DON THE SIX-PACK

The protein bro or protein chic essence of “celebrating the human body" comes alive in this Natasha Zinko design. Part of the label's SS2024 collection, this black unisex long-sleeved leather jacket has raised six-pack abs and muscular arms that are inspired by the human torso. Talk about six-pack abs available on demand! Available on Natashazinko.com; ₹1.55 lakh.